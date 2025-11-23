Those Threatening Nigeria’s Peace, Security Will Face Full Weight Of Law – Tinubu Warns

President Bola Tinubu has warned that all individuals or groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security will face the full weight of the law.

The President issued the warning in a post on his X handle on Sunday, where he also announced that he was in an extended security meeting with heads of the nation’s defence and intelligence agencies.

He wrote: *“I am currently in an extended security meeting with heads of our defence and intelligence apparatus, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS, at the State House.

“We are reviewing the latest reports and taking decisive actions to stabilise the affected areas and protect our citizens. I am receiving continuous briefings and have directed our security services to move with speed, precision, and absolute resolve.

“As President, I am fully committed to the security of all Nigerians. Those who threaten the peace and security of our nation will face the full weight of the law. Nigeria will prevail.”