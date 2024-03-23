Those Talking About Padding Ignorant Of Budget Arithmetic –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said that those alleging malicious embellishment of the 2024 Appropriation Act are displaying lack of understanding of the arithmetic of the budget making process. The President said this when he hosted the leadership of the Senate to break the Ramadan fast at the Presidential Villa on Thursday. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale, the President also insisted that those who killed 16 soldiers on peace mission in Okuoma community in Delta state last week must be apprehended and made to face justice.

This came as he also sent words of assurance to Nigerians that the nation’s economy would soon be rosy with increased revenues. Addressing his guests, the President told the leadership of the Senate that the integrity of the National Assembly must remain intact and that his administration will always encourage cooperation it (National Assembly) for the advancement of the country. “I know the arithmetic of the budget and the numbers that I brought to the National Assembly, and I know what numbers came back. I appreciate all of you for the expeditious handling of the budget.”

“Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget; they did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact. “I am grateful for what you have been doing. The natural challenge we are facing will be over. On the current economic difficulty, we are about to turn the corner. Our revenue has improved. All we have to do is to control expenditure and manage ourselves better.

“Light is at the end of the tunnel, and Nigerians will soon smile again,” the President affirmed. Tinubu thanked members of the National Assembly for the speedy attention given to the Student Loan Amendment Bill, urging more tolerance, forgiveness, and charity during Ramadan. Talking about the killing of soldiers, the President warned that his administration would not tolerate attacks on the military and security infrastructure. He assured that his government would continue to support the military in neutralising security threats across the country.