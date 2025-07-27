Those Saying Western Education Is Haram, Misinformed Says Jebe-abdullahi

Dr Jebe Abdullahi in this interview with ADEYEMI LAHANMI, shares his views on the Muslim faith and the passage rites of the late Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona

How do Muslims in a diverse society like Lagos practise their religion without rancour?

In Lagos State, we have the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC). It is a body set up by the Federal Government to bring about a coordinated and harmonious relationship between the different religions set up we have in the country. The Muslims believe in the oneness of the Almighty Allah and it is a religion of peace and preaches peace.

The Muslims will not say that Christianity is not a religion likewise Christians won’t say Islam is not a religion of peace likewise as well as other religions too because there is a peaceful coexistence between us and other religions in the state. In many homes today, you see a mix of faith as you can have Muslims and Christians. When there are religious festivities like Ileya, Easter, and even Christmas everybody will come to celebrate. During these festivities we eat delicacies like frejon etc. So in Lagos we practice our religion peacefully.

There have been instances where Clerics have spoken out against other faiths. How do you address this issue of Clerics that preach against other religions?

In my position as the special Adviser on Islamic matters, I can’t decide what the Ustaz would say because they were invited for different occasions and events. Whatever the event maybe it’s a graduating ceremony, Ramadan or post Ramadan lecture I can’t tell them.

Going further, the clerics that may have been invited don’t stay in Lagos because we are all relate together. The Governor meets with us religious leaders and the way we sit during meeting in between each other, debating well.

During the birthday of the Deputy Governor of Lagos, the sitting arrangement was the Chief Imam of Lagos, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the divisional Imams and the five blocks of the Christian Association Of Nigeria. Even when the Governor had his birthday in June, there were simultaneous prayers led by me and the Special Adviser on Christian Matters. The Governor and his family came to the mosque and later went to the church.

Since you said that those that go hard on other religions are not from this state, how do you curtail these situations of an Islamic clerics going hard on other religions so as to prevent a breakout of religious crisis?

Sometimes, you can’t control these situations because of the time needed to scrutinize the lecturers coming to speak at the event. When these lecturers come in and see something that triggers them, it might change their speech but this should not happen and if it does, we will surely call such to order by telling them to relax.

As an evolving society, how does Islam encourage women participation in politics and issue gender equality?

It depends on the way we look at it. As an example, In Saudi Arabia they cover their heads, use their veils, hijab and are actively working now which was not so before. Now, there is liberation and that is because they now go to school to be educated and there are lots of educated people today.

In Nigeria, despite being protected, our women are actively working in schools, hospitals and are business oriented but, it has nothing to do with religion. Today, we have women that have won several seats in politics and they are Muslims.

As the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic matters in Lagos State, how do you impact our youths to be patriotic because the orientation has changed.

This is not peculiar to Muslims alone but, it is an issue of parenting. All religious bodies must come out to encourage the youths to be focused and also tell them to shy away from drugs and other vices that may hinder their plight. When we were growing up, we had communal parenting that is when you misbehave outside, you are corrected but, that can’t be done today.

When I was much younger, if I didn’t attend Arabic school, a brother in the community will ask why didn’t I go? I will be dealt with till I went to school but, now you can’t beat someone’s child because of the backlash from parents. The total acceptance of Western life bastardized our tradition and culture. Parents of today should have time for their despite their very busy schedules and lack of parental care and attention is indeed a problem.

As a Muslim, do you believe Western education is a problem because there are some who say that it is?

If I don’t believe in it, would I be here? That saying it is Haram (forbidden) are not enlightened because there are people telling them what is not right and good. They keep discouraging them from being exposed, brainwash them and the result is what we are seeing now but is tough educating them and changing their mindset. In Lagos, we have the League of Arabic and Islamic Studies, we communicate with them and we encourage them to ensure their children get educated. We also have the League of Arabic Teachers and they organise lectures for kids and also have people that have finished from Arabic School like Moricas, Agege and all other schools come together in an organized manner. Now, they now offer diploma courses in Arabic and now there is the University of Arabic and Islamic Studies, which offers a wide range of courses. As it is now in Lagos we are coordinated and education is important.

What is your view about the lady who used the Hijab to preach? This was a trending issue some weeks ago. What is your take?

My thinking is that the lady just wanted to cause problems and unnecessary attention. No good Muslim woman will wear the Hijab and be preaching Christ and likewise no Christian will put on a Christian robe to preach Islam. She only wants to gain attention and awareness. Unfortunately, nobody can trace her as finding her would have helped us to talk to her. Nobody is stopping anyone from preaching but don’t use other religious garment in preaching because it is embarrassing.

Can the Sharia Law be practised in Lagos State and is it in operation?

Partially some of it is operational now while some can’t work because Lagos State is not an Islamic state and so is Nigeria. We can’t Islamise everybody and we can’t impose it on everyone. For example, there were thoughts that some Muslim women cover their hair in their various and their children can’t go out without covering their heads and that is in the Sharia law. The state government has approved the use of hijab and allowed it to be worn in schools but, it won’t cover their school so that the person can be easily identified if that student has erred.

What is your view on the passing of the late Awujale of Ijebu and his burial according to Muslim Rites?

The late Awujale believed in the religion that he found himself. True his coronation was done traditionally but, along the line, he found out that it didn’t go well according to his faith. This made him to decide going back to the religion of his father Islam and thereafter decided to be buried in the Muslim way. He has been a Muslim before he became the Awujale and his name is Sikiru Adetona. He was 27 years old when he became the Awujale of Ijebu and he never left Islam for a day.

So should a practising Christian or Muslim occupy such a traditional position?

If I belong to any Royal home, I will contest for such a position because it is my right. The late Awujale contested and the Oracle chose him but, he was a practicing Muslim. If you belong to any Royal House, you will practice your religion and there is no custom that says only traditionalists can ascend a throne.

What will you now say about the traditionalists who are contesting it?

I have nothing to say.