Those Saying There Shouldn’t Be Handover Trying To Extend Buhari’s Tenure –Farouk

There is apprehension over the May 29 handover date as some persons are of the opinion that the ceremony should be put on hold. What’s you view on this? The May 29 handover date is a matter of law and precedence. The general election has taken place and results have been announced. Whether you like the results or you don’t, certificates of return have been issued to the winners of the election. The next thing to do is to swear in those who emerged victorious. What is wrong in swearing in the winners of the election?

There is nothing wrong with it. It doesn’t matter that the matter is in court. There is no injunction against the winners being sworn in, so nothing stops government from swearing in a new set of leaders. Don’t forget that if you don’t swear in the President-elect, the other argument would be that they don’t want to swear him in because the North does not want to hand over to a Southerner. They don’t want to swear him in because the North wants to perpetuate itself in power. Now the right thing is being done, yet there’s still a complaint.

Don’t you think that those asking that the ceremony be put on hold have a point given the issues thrown up during the election which are now before the tribunal? Every election will throw up issues. Every election we have had in Nigeria had always thrown up issues. Assuming that at the end of the litigation, Tinubu is not the winner of that election, in the eyes of the court and Mr A or B or C is the winner, the court will make that declaration and he that had been sworn in would step down. It is normal.

It is not as if it is a new thing. So, to say that he shouldn’t be sworn in and there should be no handover, you’re trying to extend Buhari’s regime. If on May 29, no judgement is given in respect of the cases at the tribunal, what happens? Do you prefer a leadership vacuum? We’ve never ever had such a situation. I think that we should wait for the courts but then if the courts make their pronouncement before May 29, we will know what to do. Don’t forget that in Bayelsa State, David Lyon was declared winner of the governorship election but on the day before the swearing in ceremony, the court declared that he was not validly nominated and cannot be the governor.

Meanwhile, the man was already at the inauguration ground rehearsing ahead of the event. The incumbent governor, Duoye Diri, was declared as the governor and sworn in the following day. So what are we worried about? The worry in certain quarters is about the judiciary not having the strength of character to adjudicate on the election petitions without pandering to the man who had been sworn in already. What do you think? I don’t know what you want me to say on that hypothesis. You mean that there are fears that the justices would not be able to deliver fair judgement on the election petitions before them? Exactly. Do you share such opinion? I don’t because the fears are totally uncalled for.

Why do we always want to play the devil’s advocate on matters like this? I’m sick and tired of these kinds of insinuations and sentiments. We should rely on our justices to be fair at all times no matter whose ox is gored. We need to have trust in our judicial system. I believe that they will deliver a judgement that is appropriate for the situation. Recently, Archbishop Emeritus, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, said that it makes no sense swearing in anybody when the cases challenging the outcome of the election have not been resolved.

What’s you take on this? Yes. He is talking about the fact that the law should be changed to ensure the cases are disposed off before the handover date and I agree with him that everything should be concluded before the swearing in ceremony. I’m not talking about just the Presidency now, I’m also talking about all the elective offices including those of the Governors and members of the National Assembly. So, it is true. I agree with him because that is the most sensible thing and the fairest thing to do. You don’t put somebody in office, thirty days later, you say step down, you’re no longer the winner of the election. Meanwhile, he would have taken certain critical decisions that could affect the lives of the people during his short stay.

So, basically, I’m on the same page with the respected cleric on his submission. Before the last election, how confident were you about IN- EC’s capacity to deliver free, fair and credible elections? Like every Nigerian, I was hopeful that the election would be free, fair and transparent and seen to be so. But unfortunately, INEC didn’t do well in the handling of this election. First, they gave us too many assurances on what they have not even tried to see if it works. Their claim that the BVAS, IReV and other devices failed on election day was not handled well. No matter how true that claim probably was, they gave room for suspicion in the handling of the matter. Don’t forget that election is one of the pillars of democracy and ought to be properly managed by those charged with the responsibility of managing the process.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had four years to prepare for this election. We run a four-year cycle of election and you have to prepare for it properly because nobody is prepared to entertain excuses. In an election where you had 16 presidential candidates, with four of them as front runners, any one of them could have won. It is not a joking matter because any one of them is capable of winning the election and running a government for the country. The election management body ought to have made sure that the BVAS and all the accompanying facilities were fully functional in all the polling units across Nigeria. So when you (INEC) come up with these stories, no matter how fairly you may claim to have tried to conduct the election, you will be found wanting. In that wise, I really have no commendation for the INEC.

No.. No..No…not in the way they handled it. If they had handled it better, there would have been no controversy about the results. Today, the election is generating controversy because of the way it was handled. If they had handled it properly, even the losers would have gone home satisfied with the outcome. But now, there are still doubts in the minds of the people.

They did not try at all. What is your message to the justices at the election tribunals and the Supreme Court as they adjudicate on the petitions before them? The judiciary is the last hope of the common man. But there are some cases you see or some judgements you will hear that you will know that something has transpired. I would like the judiciary to clean up the system. If a judgement is so bad and it becomes clear that a judge or judges have been influenced, the National Judicial Council should have the mechanism to punish the erring judges.

By the time we see corrupt judges being punished for bad judgements, others would sit up. By bad judgements, I mean judgements that are obviously procured. But as it is in the judiciary, so it is with other sectors in Nigeria. We do not punish wrongdoings and therefore, wrongdoings will prevail for as long as we continue to tolerate them. Given the experiences of Nigerians in the hands of the APC, do you think Nigerians should be cheerful about Bola Tinubu’s promise to continue from where Buhari stopped? You see, the truth about it is that Tinubu has proven himself to be a visionary leader in the way he runs governance. If somebody can change the economy of Lagos to what it is today… al- though, I hear some people say it is not true, he didn’t do it.

Nothing can be further from the truth. It is this man who has changed Lagos into what it is today, the fourth or fifth largest economy in Africa. He is someone who thinks out of the box. I have no doubt in my mind that he will do well for Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that Nigeria will benefit from his administration. I have no doubt that he will perform. Tinubu is not Buhari. This man, Tinubu, is a performer and I don’t even see him having failure in his dictionary. Incidentally, I could have said the same for the other three candidates, if they had won.

I don’t know how the system threw them up but they were clearly the best four candidates. Individually, I know them and their capabilities. So, I think that we should rest assured that we are going forward and moving towards a better Nigeria. What if the promise to continue from where Buhari stops turns out to be more hardship for Nigerians? Yes, he wants to continue from where Buhari stopped and there will be a full stop where the last man stopped. The new man will have to start his own journey. It also depends on your own understanding of where he stopped. It’s relative.

But I know as a fact that Tinubu with all the allegations peddled around him and all the pressures that have been brought upon him, I know that he’s now in the performance mode to justify his election. I will plead with Nigerians to continue to apply the pressure, and as he performs, the pressure drops. I can assure you that this pressure will drop because of performance from day one. Are there things that you would like him to do upon his assumption of office? Yes. Look at the Central Bank and the windows it has created for the Dollar; there are about four or five windows.

So if I know you, I can give you $50,000 at the official rate of above N400 per dollar, which is far below the exchange rate at the parallel market. You don’t even need to move from your house to make millions of Naira. Why are we creating such windows and what are the benefits to Nigerians? (Godwin) Emefiele should know that the only benefit is making a few stupendously rich and leaving the average Nigerian to wallow in extreme poverty. We are all living from hand to mouth because of some of these policies. I want the incoming administration to close those windows. I’m sure that he ( Tinubu) can do that on the first day.

Are you suggesting that he should find a replacement for Emefiele? I don’t know, but I think that Mr Emefiele has a lot of issues to answer. One of them is the stamp duty issue which Hon Kabiru Gudaji Kazaure raised the other time. We need to know what has happened to the proceeds of the stamp duty? This is why, I and a few friends have written a letter to him to explain to us and millions of other Nigerians where the money is. Of course he had come up one day to say that it is about N370 billion but where is the money?

Is it where it ought to be so that it can affect the lives of everybody? Or is it in the hands of a few? As a people, these are questions that need answers. No more sweeping matters under the carpet. We are going to bring it out to the open until we get the answers because it is not a small amount of money. Even if it was a small money, you have to put it where it ought to be and not in a private purse. Thirdly, I will request the incoming administration to review the currency redesign policy.

The court has ruled that Emefiele got presidential permission to float the programme but that approval did not say you should do the wrong thing. How did he get the money to print the new naira notes? Where were the new naira notes printed and for how much? Why are we not seeing the new naira notes? What’s going on as it concerns the new naira notes? Is there any other policy reform that you would like him to undertake? I would not want him to run the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs the way it is being run today.

He has to review the system because it is one MDA that can give him the shine if well handled. How is the Ministry of Petroleum Resources today? I don’t know. He has to make it more transparent. We need to know more about the transformation from NNPC to a limited liability company. He has to listen to the courts on the status of the board in respect of Sen Ifeanyi Ararume because the unilateral removal of that man from the board has brought government into disrepute. Would you advise Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy? Yes. Who actually benefits from the fuel subsidy? I think it is a scam and I do not think it would be any big deal if it is removed. Let him remove it as quickly as he can and apply the money that would be recovered to tangible palliatives for Nigerians.