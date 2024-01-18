Those Responsible for Ibadan Explosion Must Be Punished –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed that those behind the devastating explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, which killed two persons with over 80 others injured, must be fished out and punished according to the law. The President gave this order in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

Tinubu expressed sadness over the explosion that also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties. “It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that has created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished,” the President said.

Tinubu commiserated with the government and people of Oyo State and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity. The President directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the Oyo State Government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.