Those Planning To Unseat Me Are Political IDPs— Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu stated on Wednesday that those leading efforts to form a coalition aimed at unseating him before the 2027 presidential election are politically displaced individuals.

During a one-day presidential visit to Nasarawa State, where he inaugurated several projects, Tinubu urged his supporters not to focus on his political opponents, referring to the coalition as one where its members are attempting to unseat each other.

He commended Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule for his efforts in fostering development within the state.

“Just don’t pay them any attention. They are the political IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons). Don’t give them a home. The hope is here,” he declared.

He continued, “Sule is doing well, and we will support whatever Governor Sule proposes to enhance the prosperity and renaissance of Nasarawa State. That is our commitment.”

In response, Governor Sule appealed to the President to leverage his influence to initiate full oil and gas exploration in the Obi Local Government Area of the state, where hydrocarbons were discovered in 2023.

He expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his support, stating, “In 2023, an exploratory well was drilled in the Obi Local Government Area, leading to the discovery of hydrocarbons in excess of one billion.

“We request, Your Excellency, that you ensure the drilling of the next exploratory and appraisal wells, along with the development package, so we can start producing oil from that site.

“Our goal is for Nigeria to become another Saudi Arabia by establishing a comprehensive onshore operation that includes integrated oil and gas facilities.

“This would enable us to engage in exploration, production, refining, and gas and power generation, allowing us to export finished products to other countries.”