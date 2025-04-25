Those Joining Us Must Imbibe SDP’s Ideology – Adebayo

Share

Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has reaffirmed the party’s commitment to national security, social justice, and the eradication of poverty through purposeful governance and people-centered policies.

Speaking in a recent interview, Adebayo emphasized that the SDP’s ideology is rooted in the belief that it is the primary responsibility of government to ensure the welfare of citizens and eliminate poverty, which he described as a man-made crisis in Nigeria.

“When the SDP was established in 1989, it was positioned as a party focused on social democracy—an elite leftist movement grounded in justice, equity, and the common good,” Adebayo explained.

“It stands in contrast to its defunct counterpart, the National Republican Convention (NRC), which leaned toward market fundamentalism and limited government intervention.”

Adebayo stated that Nigeria’s poverty is not a natural consequence of its geography or resources, but rather the product of decades of poor governance and mismanagement.

“Our country is richly endowed—fertile land, creative people, and a youthful, vibrant population. The poverty we face today is not because we are in a desert or landlocked nation. It is the result of bad policies, corruption, and economic mismanagement,” he said.

He went on to describe poverty as the “biological mother of insecurity” and injustice as its “father,” asserting that without justice and economic equity, sustainable peace and development cannot be achieved.

“The SDP believes that public resources should be used for public welfare. The government’s budget should reflect the priorities of the majority. When public funds are managed transparently and fairly, economic stability follows, and with that comes national security,” Adebayo said.

Drawing a sharp distinction between the SDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebayo accused both parties of failing to address the root causes of poverty and insecurity during their respective periods in power.

“The APC is perpetuating the same flawed system that has plagued the country, and the PDP had 16 years to change the narrative but didn’t. The SDP is offering a real alternative, a solution based on justice, equity, and inclusive development,” he added.

Adebayo also stressed the importance of ideological discipline within the party, stating that new members must align with the party’s vision and be educated on its manifesto.

“Anyone joining the SDP must understand and commit to the values and principles the party stands for. We continue to educate both new and existing members about our manifesto and the legacy of leaders like MKO Abiola, whose ‘Farewell to Poverty’ campaign still resonates with our grassroots supporters,” he said.

He concluded by calling for a political reorientation, especially among elite politicians who entered the political scene after 1999, warning that politics driven by personal gain would never deliver the transformation Nigerians desperately need.

“The political class needs the most education. Many have treated politics as a means to accumulate wealth and power, rather than as a tool for service. At SDP, we challenge that mindset every day,” he said.

Share