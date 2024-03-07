Those Exempted From Ramadan Fast

Ramadan is a holy month of worship, study of the Quran, prayer, and fast- ing. Ramadan occurs during the month in which Muslims believe the Quran began to be revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. It is a joyous celebration for Muslims all over the world. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. But, in Islam, there are several excuses for not fasting Ramadan, including;

1 The physically ill: Individuals who are suffering from any form of physical sickness (temporary or permanent) and they feel that fasting would worsen their health, are exempt from fasting. Moreover, if an ill individual feels that fasting may hamper the recovery process or cause greater damage to his or her body is also exempt from fasting. However, common fatigue or difficulty during a fast does not fall under the category of acute sickness and does not excuse that indi- vidual from breaking his/her fast.

2.The mentally ill: Individuals who are mentally challenged or are victims of any sort of mental illness, which affects their cognition as a whole, are not required to fast in Ramadan, or on any other occasion. They are automatically exempt.

3.Travelers: People who are travelling fast distance are excused from fasting in the eyes of Allah Almighty if they meet the following conditions: a.Their duration and distance of the journey should be such that it falls under the category where prayers are shortened. b. The purpose of travel should not be sinful – in any way.

4. Women during menstruation: Women who are going through their monthly period cycles are exempt from fasting. They may continue fasting once their cycle has ended completely and they perform the proper Ghusl (bathing).

5. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding: Women who are expecting or they are in the phase of breastfeeding, they are allowed to break their fast if they think that their child’s health is at risk.

6. People in old age: Individuals facing senility and old age are essentially exempt from fasting. With old age comes weakness, terminal illnesses, loss of mental faculties and extreme fragility, hence, it is believed that people in their old age are not required to fast at the cost of their health.

7.Children who have not reached puberty: Fasting is not obligatory for children who have not yet undergone puberty. Once they do, then it becomes mandatory. Meanwhile, Allah the most merciful has exempted those people from fasting in Ramadan, they have to make up for those days they missed later and give compensation to the poor and needy. Allah Almighty says: “[Fast] on a certain number of days. But whoever of you is ill, or on a journey, shall fast instead the same number of days later on.”

[Qur’an, 2:184] He Almighty also says: “So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast; and whoever is ill or on a journey then an equal number of other days. Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship.” [Qur’an, 2:185] “Al-Hasan and Ibrahim mentioned that an elderly person who finds fasting too hard may feed a poor person. Anas did that for a year or two when he was too old: he fed a poor person in compensation for every day he could not fast.” [Bukhari] And Ibn Abbas said: “Each should feed one poor person in compensation for every day of fasting.” [Bukhari]