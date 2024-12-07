Those Criticizing Tinubu Are Enemies Of Nigeria – Umahi

Share

David Umahi, the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State has opined that those criticizing the reform of President Bola Tinubu were doing that out of jealousy and should be considered enemies of Nigeria.

The Minister made this remark on Friday while assuring that the current reform embarked upon by President Tinubu will reposition the economy in good time.

Speaking on the sideline of an investigative public hearing by the Senate Committee on Works in Abuja, Umahi noted that the reform is understood by all those heading various sectors of the economy and they are all working towards actualising it.

According to him, the controversy surrounding the Lagos–Calabar coastal project is “borne out of envy and jealousy”.

“Mr President had this dream of making Nigeria better for the past 25 years as a governor and now God has given him the opportunity to serve the country and to actualize his dream so he has no choice but to perform”

“It’s very rare for a president to agree to continue the whole project of his predecessor,” he said.

He believed that Tinubu was turning around the nation on a positive note, adding that critics never believed that the President could do that within the shortest time he ascended.

Umahi maintained that “when people stop this suspicious character and digest the coastal road project very well, then they will know it’s a catalyst for the growth of every state in this country.”

He further explained that the diversion of the road when work got to 16 kilometres was due to the African communication cable that came from the ocean but was reconnected at kilometre 26 to avoid the ugly experiences of the past.

