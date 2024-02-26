Those Calling For Military Coup Are Beneficiaries Of Insecurity – CSO

Advocates for Democracy and Development (ADD), a Civil Society Group (CSO) has claimed that those who are advocating for a military takeover as a result of the current economic circumstances stand to gain from the security issues facing the country.

The convener of the group, Mr Gbenga Osho, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, saying as he saw the military was winning the fight against terrorists, bandits, and other criminals, claimed that Nigeria’s opponents had resorted to calling for a coup in order to spread disorder throughout the country.

“We are glad that time and time again, the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. Christopher Musa has said the military is loyal to the constitution and President Bola Tinubu.

“We in ADD urge Nigerians to continue to support the military under Gen Musa who have shown determination to quickly restore peace and stability and remain loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the group.