Those Calling For Investigations Into Mohbad’s Death Are In Bed With Suspects – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the directive given to the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, regarding the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Tuesday through the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, commiserates with Mohbad’s family and fans as he ordered a probe into the 27-year-old singer’s death.

According to the statement, Omotoso said following Sanwo-Olu’s directive, the State Police Command has launched a major investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young star’s death.

He pointed out that a 19-man police panel has been asked to unravel the mystery of the musician’s death. READ ALSO: Sowore Hits Hard On Bill Gates, Peter Obi Over ‘Japa’ Comment

He added that the Government also appeals to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence to assist the process. Reacting to the development, Sowore, in a post via his X handle, alleged that those calling for an investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad are in bed with the likely suspects in the case. Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters noted that the tools and personnel for the Nigerian Police investigation have been bastardized and monetized over the years. He opined that the Police Force often ends up helping to cover up crimes instead of solving them, and it would be surprising to see how DSS or any security agency would uncover the circumstances of Mohbad's death when those involved are linked to people calling for the investigation. He wrote: "You see, no serious person(s), including those in govt, would take a @PoliceNG "investigation" into any matter with any modicum of seriousness or credibility because, over the years, the tools and personnel for investigations have been so bastardized and monetized that they end up helping to cover up crimes instead of solving them, even at that, it remains to be seen how the DSS or any other security agency would uncover a crime in Nigeria when those calling for investigations are in bed with likely suspects in these matters"