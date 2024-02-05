Those Attempting To Steal My Mandate Are Coupists – Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has described a group of political parties and some highly placed miscreants who attempted to steal his mandate as coupists.

In a State broadcast on Monday in Government House, Yola, Governor Fintiri maintained that “the perpetrators had the temerity and shamelessness to go to courts looking for what they failed to forcefully take”.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri told the people that you voted for us believing that we are the best for you “You stood by us at a time when some miscreants wanted to steal your mandate”.

You were there with us in the various court rules to demonstrate your resistance to State capture. “You never wavered, and for doing all these and more you have proved that your love for us as a government, for your State and for the future of Adamawa State is beyond quantification”.

“We are therefore forever indebted to you for choosing yourself for the future of our dear State in this journey as the Supreme Court judgement is a tonic to spur my administration to do more for our dear State”, the Governor pledged.

Fintiri said as a government we are humbled by the fact that the best way to pay is to serve you better, adding that this means a renewed dedication to all ongoing policies of free education through a functional public system and payment of WAEC and NECO.

He added that the provision of health care and health insurance that makes it easier for the vulnerable to access quality services with ease, and continuity in the Urban and rural infrastructure would be pursued with vigour.

“Continuity of policies that can empower our Youths and Women, justice and fair play as well as peace and security architecture that makes your life a priority would be pursued headlong”.

“A stronger and continuous onslaught against the nefarious urban miscreants known as Shilla Boys would be pursued with more military onslaught to give our Urban and our semi-urban cities their deserved peace, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri maintained.

The Governor said he must appreciate INEC for standing firm as an unbiased electoral umpire in this election even when its Resident Electoral Commissioner acted irresponsibly and unlawfully as the Supreme Court in its judgement has condemned the act in its totality.