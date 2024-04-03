Those Attacking Our Projects In Abuja Are Sadists – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that those attacking the infrastructure projects his administration is executing in Abuja, are sadists who do not like when people are making progress.

Wike noted that the attackers of his administration had wished him failure and never expected the level of progress that he has achieved with the support of President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister who made the remark when he inspected some road projects around the city centre of Abuja vowed that negative criticism won’t deter the government from delivering quality services to its people.

He urged residents to commend the efforts being made by government towards the improvements of social infrastructures.

“Anybody who says that there are no improvements in terms of streetlights is a sadist. We are trying to make some repairs of those that have been vandalised, which is not easy.

“Like when you heard Salini say here that they’ve tested it, but they’ve not on it because they are waiting for commissioning. So maybe this is part of the areas that they think that is dark.

“When they say criminals, I think those who are saying so are part of the criminals themselves. We should be able to commend government when there are improvements. I didn’t say here that we are going to concentrate only on roads.

” We are saying we are going to dwell on the health sector, the education sector, even agriculture.

“These people know, it’s just that some Nigerians find it difficult to accept the reality on ground that things have changed”, he said.

The projects inspected include, ongoing road projects at Guzape Lot 2, handled by Gilmor Construction, the Goodluck Jonathan Expressway handled by Salini Nigeria Limited, road resurfacing projects in Asokoro, handled by Julius Berger, and the Diplomatic Area.