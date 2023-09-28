Thorny Issues of Fuel Subsidy and Tinubu’s Ministers

The day His Excellency, Bola Tinubu was delivering his inaugural speech, shortly after he was sworn in as number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President created an impression that he was ready for business. I swallowed his words, hook, line and sinker because he convincingly assured Nigerians that they would never regret voting him into office. Down the line, “how far have Nigerians coped since his assumption of office, many may ask. Upon hearing the removal of fuel subsidy, Nigerians became worried because they knew the implications.

It has worsened the hard times bedevilling the country today. The negative effect of the policy has been a bad one. President Tinubu should get down to work and change this sad narrative of the country for the betterment of the common man. Looking at the speech he made, hear him: “We are facing the greatest challenge of scavengers ravaging our lands and oppressing our people on illegal mines—taking our gold and mineral wealth back to developed economies by stealth and violence against Nigerians.

Where one’s human right ends, the rights of another begin. Most especially for self-protection. If we fight, they say ‘human rights,’ but we will now be aggressive and we will question motives. We will stop what is happening in our land. We require your effective collaboration”. The President appears to be aware of the problems Nigerians are facing but sadly so far no technique has been deployed with a view of tackling them.

I can vividly remember that immediately he assumed the mantle of leadership as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, expectations of Nigerians were high. Fixing the “shattered” economy of the country was the central anticipation of every citizen. The President’s ministers and other aides, especially his advisers, should not forget that not all who lobbied for these evitable appointments could get it. But the President has inaugurated the favoured ones among the millions that sought for the positions.

The plight of the citizens should not be taken for granted. Deep concerns and compassion are expected from his ministers, especially now we are in an economic quagmire. The country’s economic situation is nothing to write home about. The citizens are worried because of the fuel pump price that is also hampering their activities. Negative implication of the up rise has drastically affected the prices of food stuffs, goods and services across the country. Everyone is feeling the harshness of the economy.

Hikes have continued to be experienced on a daily basis due to the fact that fuel is a vital product in our daily activities. The Federal Government should realise that one of the things that can endear them to the citizenry remains the ability to reverse the fuel pump price to an affordable reach for everyone. Only that bold move could make Nigerians to truly believe that the Tinubu-led administration has something to offer. From the administrations of the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, to the immediate- past leader, Muhammadu Buhari, the ugly story appears the same. That is, stagnancy in the system! When shall the story change for good?

Hardship is never the expectation of Nigerians from Tinubu’s government. Ministerial appointments should no longer be regarded as a “Political settlement of the core loyalists”. The ministers should be closely monitored by the President with the view of ensuring that every single project by the Federal Government is completely executed devoid of excuses. I mean life-changing programmes. Also, a minister should see him or herself as a chosen one among the millions that qualified for the positions.

It should not be taken as a gallery for jamboree sake or an opportunity garnered by a “gladdima” means. A minister should work for the development of his state of origin. He must have become a development- conscious person whose interest should supersede that of self. Down to Imo, the ministerial position favoured an Oguta-born medical doctor turned banker; and immediate-past Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzorka-Anite. Congratulations to her.

This is first of its kind since the creation of the state that an Imo indigene having the portfolio as Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment. Imo had produced ministerial appointees’ rights from the inception of democratic system of government. Former Minister of Information; Chief Walter Ofonagoro, Professors Fabian Osuji and Chinwe Obaji were Education Ministers, respectively.

Recall, that Professors Anthony Anwuka, who was a one-time Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, Owerri, and wife of the late Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Viola Onwuliri, had previously held positions as ministers. Achike Udenwa, who ruled Imo for eight years; and the present Imo PDP Chairman, Chief Charles Ugwu, were in charge respectively as Ministers of Commerce and Industry.

Former Imo Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah, and an ex-ANPP Imo governorship candidate, Barr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba took over as Ministers for Education (State). Now that Imo is flying the flag as the Honourable Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzorka-Anite is at the front burner of that ministry, what would Ndi Imo vis-a-vis Nigerians gain from her appointment as the Honourable Minister?

There is a need for her to contribute to the lessening of the hardship. The Imo-born Minister, Trade and Investment, Dr. Uzorka, should use her good office to attract investors to Imo. The Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, as a bridge-builder, has always extended hands of fellowship to willing individuals and groups that desire to partner towards the development of the state. Nigerians had cried out in the past over the need to industrialise to make lives meaningful for them; and make Southeast states an industry hub like Anambra State.

The defunct industries along Owerri-Onitsha road Industrial layout should be revived and furnished with state-of-the-art equipment. Resuscitating the dead establishments would create jobs for the unemployed youths and reduce criminalities in our communities. Over the years, even before the emergence of Tinubu, the Federal Government had not shown responsibility towards fixing the refineries to put an end to this continued issue.

If you ask me, we are yet to have benefitted since the Presidency removed fuel subsidy. Only hardship, across the nation. Other countries subsidize fuel, education, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors of the economy with its citizenry being comfortable with the system. It is a different policy here. Our people are only suffering and smiling – laughing out their problems. Indeed, the President has a lot to do in this particular regard.