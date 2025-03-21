Thomas Wyatt Posts N12.5mn Loss Amid Revenue Slump

Share

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc has reported a N12.5 million loss in its full-year 2024 audited financial results, marking a significant downturn from the previous year’s profit of N43.12 million.

The disclosure, published on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) website, follows a turbulent period for the company, including a regulatory trading suspension for non-compliance with post-listing requirements.

The financial statement reveals a 7.31 per cent decline in revenue, falling from N87.15 million in 2023 to N80.78 million in 2024.

Meanwhile, profit before tax plummeted by a staggering 88.22 per cent, from N43.56 million to N5.13 million, underscoring a sharp deterioration in earnings.

Following its regulatory sanctions, Thomas Wyatt’s stock price has been on a downward trajectory, closing at N1.85—a drop from its year-high of N2.00 before its February suspension by NGX.

The company was barred from trading on February 14 due to its failure to submit audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2024, as well as unaudited reports for subsequent quarters.

According to NGX regulations, issuers that fail to meet filing deadlines face escalating penalties, including formal notifications, trading suspensions, and regulatory scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As Thomas Wyatt grapples with financial and regulatory setbacks, investor confidence remains fragile, with market participants closely monitoring the company’s next moves.

