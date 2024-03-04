Thomas, Smart, others to grace 8th BusinessToday annual conference

All is set for the 2024 BusinessToday Annual Conference with the theme “The world of AI: How Insurance And Pension Sectors Can Explore Opportunities For Market Penetration.” The conference, which is billed to hold on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Ballroom of Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, will be chaired by Mr. Tope Smart, Chairman, NEM Insurance PLC, while the Keynote Speaker is the Chief Executive Officer, Cowry Asset Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu. The Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, is the special guest of honour.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have endorsed the conference which is in its eight edition. The two agencies will lead other professionals to the conference to discuss burning issues in the insurance and pension sectors. A statement by the Convener, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, said experts drawn from insurance, pension and IT sectors would be on hand to speak on the theme of the conference. The Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar; the Chairman Nigerian Insurers Association, Segun Omoshein ( NIA), and President of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, (PenOp), Mr. Olumide Oyetan, have all confirmed their attendance at the conference. Similarly, Pension Guru and a former Managing Director/CEO, Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited, Mrs. Idu Okwuosa-Okeahialami, and the Director General NIA, Mrs Yetunde Ilori among others, will be in attendance. Others expected are: Trade union organizations expected are Lagos State Union of Pensioners; Nigerian Labour Congress (Lagos chapter), Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN), Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB); Nigerian Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE); ASSBIFFI, Market Women, People Living With Disability, Amalgamated Traders Association, Alakoro Market, Lagos and Advocacy groups; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Trade Union Congress, ( Lagos chapter); Consumer Awareness Organisation; Students of insurance (Laspotech); Department of Actuarial Science & Insurance, University of Lagos; Coalition of Associations in Computer Village and NTA Association Of Contributory Pensioners (NTA-ACPEN).