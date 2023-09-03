Thomas Partey Suffers Huge Injury Blow Ahead Of Man United Clash

Thomas Partey has suffered an injury blow on the eve of Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United, and ahead of the international break.

This is as the Ghana Football Association ruled the player out of next week’s AFCON qualifier with the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars, managed by Chris Hughton former Brighton and Newcastle manager, Ghana are currently top of Group E but need a win to make sure of qualification to the tournament proper which is being hosted by Ivory Coast in January.

In a statement released on Friday, Ghana FA said Partey had “sustained a groin injury during training on Thursday, August 31, 2023. He is currently unavailable as Club Doctors predict he’s likely to be out for a couple of weeks.”

While any injury to Partey is bad news for the Gunners, the fact the timeline for recovery is as short as two weeks is a bonus.

READ ALSO;

We’ll have to hope the situation doesn’t escalate, especially with the transfer window closed and Mikel Arteta already opting to deploy the 30-year-old as cover at right-back while we come to terms with the injury to Jurrien Timber.

In the short-term, Arsenal can lean on Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ben White, and Jakub Kiwior to cover the full-back positions while in the centre of midfield, Declan Rice and Jorginho are the main options.