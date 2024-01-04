Thomas Frank Optimistic Toney Will Remain With Brentford

Thomas Frank does not expect Ivan Toney to leave Brentford during the January transfer window.

Frank said only an “unbelievable” offer will force Brentford to sell Ivan Toney this month.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the England forward, who is set to make his comeback from a betting ban in the Bees’ next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

But speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves, Frank expressed his confidence that Toney, 27, will stay beyond the transfer window.

Asked whether Toney will remain at Brentford, Frank said: “The very short answer is yes.

“He is a Brentford player, he is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss [an offer], but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”

Brentford will be desperate to welcome Toney, who scored 21 times last season, back into the fray after slipping to five consecutive defeats.

Following an encouraging start to their second campaign in the Premier League, injury-hit Brentford are just four points clear of the relegation zone.