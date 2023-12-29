Thomas Frank Gives Update On Toney’s Future

Thomas Frank has revealed that Brentford have not received any bids for Ivan Toney ahead of the striker’s comeback next month.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a January move for Toney, who is coming to the end of his eight-month suspension for breaking gambling rules.

The 27-year-old attacker is due back for the visit of Nottingham Forest on January 20, 2024.

And with Frank’s side on a four-match losing streak, he is in no mood to entertain any interest in his star man.

The Brentford boss, 50, said: “To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievably good striker who is proven in the Premier League.

“We are looking forward to that. Ivan is training very well, on and off the pitch, and looking forward to finally contributing to the team.

“I see at least the same determination and willpower to want to train well and be ready to play maybe a tiny bit more in terms of wanting to come back and be at his best.

READ ALSO:

“It’s good, only positive. Am I desperate to keep him? Desperate is a big word.

“I’d really, really like to keep him. I’m a head coach. I’d love to have my best players with me all the time.

“So from my perspective, I don’t want to sell him. That’s me because he is fantastic.

“Last year, three players scored more than 20 goals in the Premier League and he was one of them.

“He is an important player for us and we are just enjoying him every day and looking forward to when we can use him.”

Arsenal’s need for a goalscorer was evident as they squandered a host of chances in Thursday’s 2-0 home defeat to West Ham.

Frank added: “I don’t know about that. You’ll have to ask Arsenal.

“As far as I know, Ivan is a Brentford player. No bids. I want to keep him and he’s looking forward to playing for us.”