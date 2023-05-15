New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Thomas Frank Currently Considered As Tottenham’s Boss

Tottenham have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of three targets, with fans left wondering who will succeed caretaker boss Ryan Mason in the summer.

Former boss, Mauricio Pochettino is set to be appointed as Chelsea’s next head coach on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany has pledged his long-term future at Burnley by signing a new deal until 2028 after guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League.

And ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Naglesmann is out of the running after the north Londoners ended their pursuit of the German.

Brendan Rodgers has been touted as a potential option, with Darren Ambrose urging his beloved Spurs to bring him to the club.

It is believed that the Bee’s manager Thomas Frank is currently being considered to be the manager of the Spurs.

In just Brentford’s second season in the top-flight, they are challenging Spurs for a spot in Europe next campaign.t

According to TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent.

“I would go as far as to say that Brentford is even anticipating an approach for Thomas Frank.

“Would he be a big enough name to keep the Spurs fans satisfied?

“They need to decide because they’re just in a state of flux at the moment.

“Ryan Mason is doing his best to try and get results between now and the rest of the season.

“I think they’re probably going to miss out on Europe, there will be Spurs fans who say, ‘Well that’s not a bad thing, because we can do what Arsenal did, we can have a complete reset.’

“But they need a new director of football, they need a new manager and they need some direction.”

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away at Aston Villa has left the club clinging onto a Europa Conference League spot with two games to play.

