Arnaut Danjuma Finally Signs For Everton

After six months of delay, Netherlands international, Arnaut Danjuma has finally signed a deal to become an Everton player.

This was the deal which of course was supposed to have been completed back in January, when the Villarreal forward was edging close to a move to Merseyside before it all fell through and he eventually went to Spurs instead.

The reason for Danjuma’s change of mind was the decision by Everton to sack then manager Frank Lampard, who was a key reason why the Dutchman said he was prepared to sign.

That spell in North London didn’t exactly go to plan for him though and at the end of the season, he returned to Spain.

Despite the late change of heart and Danjuma’s decision to snub Everton in favour of Tottenham, the club and player remained on good terms and in contact.

He also doesn’t appear to be as concerned as he was in January that Lampard isn’t the manager and Sean Dyche has taken over from the former Chelsea and England star.

However, there are rumours that the Blues were still interested in him came up again soon after the summer transfer window opened.

Danjuma has only signed on loan for the upcoming campaign and it doesn’t appear as though there is a clause to buy him permanently at the end of the year.

At any rate, hopefully, he can replicate some of the performances he has produced in the past, particularly the last time he played in England for Bournemouth when he scored seventeen goals, although that tally was scored in the Championship.

We have to be optimistic and believe that he can deliver on his promises to add goals and a genuinely improved attacking threat to a team that has struggled so badly for so long to find the back of the net.