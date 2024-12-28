This Might Be My Last Studio Album – Tiwa Savage

Share

Nigerian music icon and Afrobeat sensation, Tiwa Savage has left fans in shock with a recent post on her Instagram story, hinting at a potential end to her career in studio albums.

The mother of one expressed her exhaustion, saying, “This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don’t try.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Tiwa Savage has enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over a decade, earning her the title of the Queen of Afrobeat.

With chart-topping hits like “All Over,” “Koroba,” and “Somebody’s Son,” she has become a global music icon, breaking barriers and setting standards for African artists on the international stage.

Her last album, “Celia,” released in 2020, was critically acclaimed and further cemented her status as one of the most influential artists in the industry.

READ ALSO:

The announcement has stirred mixed emotions among fans. While many are expressing sadness at the thought of her stepping back, others have flooded social media with messages urging her to reconsider.

The news has also led to speculation about whether she might simply be taking a break or transitioning to other aspects of the music industry.

Some also suggest that Tiwa’s words might reflect a desire to shift focus rather than a complete retirement.

Artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid have previously made similar moves, choosing to prioritize performances, collaborations, and executive production over frequent album releases.

While Tiwa Savage has not officially confirmed if this is indeed her final studio album or hinted at a release date, fans are eagerly awaiting updates.

For now, her cryptic message has left the world wondering what the future holds for one of Africa’s most celebrated music legends.

Share

Please follow and like us: