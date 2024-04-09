This Is Unacceptable, LSFRS Reacts To Fire Outbreak At Lagos Market

Amid the ongoing fire outbreak at the popular Dosunmu market on Lagos Island on Tuesday, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) has said the incident is unacceptable.

Speaking with newsmen at the site of the incident, the Head of Public Education, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Shakiru Amodu said stakeholders have carried out sensitisation and advocacy to avert such incidents.

He also noted that incident like this has happened in the past in which they’ve been able to handle.

He said: “In the process of putting the fire out, it involved other properties.

READ ALSO:

“This is not acceptable but we thank God in our attentiveness in the way we are carrying our response.

“All the stakeholders have carried a lot of sensitisation, they’ve been carrying out a lot of advocacy.

“If you look at this area, you can recall how many far incidence we have handled. And if you etiology, it’s the same etiology but different approach to it that makes it different.

“Now, we are saying that the emergency fire could have been confined to an area but they drew out the generator and in the process, it affected another shop which has inflammable substances and the fire started spreading.”