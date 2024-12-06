This Is Too Good To Believe, Says Winner Of Glo Prado Promo

Share

A civil contractor, Ayobami Adejumo, was yesterday an embodiment of joy as he received the keys to a brandnew Toyota Prado, at the Lagos prize presentation event in the on-going Globacom ‘Festival of Joy’ promo.

The event, which was held at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, also saw many Nigerians going home with different other prizes, including Keke Napep, generators, sewing machines and grinding machines.

Receiving the keys from the special guest of honour, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, elated Adejumo, an indigene of Osun State, who resides in Lagos said: “I still can’t believe it. A call came from Globacom and the news was too good to believe.

I doubted it. Could it be fraudsters?” He added: “However, I remembered the promo and how I joined when it was launched, and I immediately proceed to the Gloworld on Adeola Odeku where the Glo officials were expecting me.

“I thank Glo immensely for this prize. I will use the jeep personally; it will enhance my status and help me to get more jobs as a civil engineering con – tractor.”

Other winners at the event, include an Ijebu-Ode-based woman, Bukola Olatunji, who won a Keke Napep; 33-year-old Ayodeji Olukunmi, who won a generator and Daniel Eleh, an indigene of Benue State, who went home with a sewing machine.

They all expressed their profound gratitude to Globacom. ”I have always been a faithful participant in various Glo promos and have never lost hope that I would one day become a winner,” said Olatunji, who promised to continue participating in all of Globacom’s promotions in future.

On his part, Olukunmi said: “It is indeed a joyful period; winning a brand new generator means a lot to me, God bless Globacom,” while Eleh alao said that“I was shocked and surprised when I got the call. Glo has always been good to Nigerians.”

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor lauded Globacom for such thoughtful promotions, even as he said: “The good thing is that this is happening at a difficult time in the country.”



