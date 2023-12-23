This Christmas Is Not Merry, Nigerians Cry Out

In less than 48 hours, the world will be celebrating Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. But on that day, Monday, December 25, 2023, millions of Nigerian Christians will not be able to celebrate. This is not because they don’t want to mark the day like their counterparts across the globe but because the present economic realities has deprived many Nigerians of the yuletide merriments.

From Lagos to Maiduguri, and across the 36 states of the federation, a survey conducted by our correspondents shows that, many Christian faithful have jettisoned the idea of marking this year’s Christmas celebration the way they have planned. Many people opined that, as a result of the current economic meltdown, occasioned by the increase in fuel pump price, high inflation, resurgence of cash crunch and an epileptic banking system which has made access to physical cash difficult, it would be a wishful thinking to expect any merriment.

Checks by our correspondents revealed that prices of goods and services are already being increased due to the several factors and the festive period which always see to astronomical increase in prices. Many of our respondents believe that the economic crunch on Nigerians since the inception of the present administration has become unbearable, saying that the resultant effect of fuel subsidy, removal which many believe never existed in the first place, has turned many people to paupers.

Abuja residents lament

Nigerians living in Abuja lamented over the high cost of food items and transportation as the cost of interstate trip is tripled what it used to be. This was made known in an exclusive interview conducted by Saturday Telegraph with some Nigerians resident in Abuja. James Orinya, a business man in Abuja noted that the cost of traveling from Abuja to his homestate is doubled, if not tripled against what it used to be, lamenting that many people have forgotten the plan of traveling because of the cost and the resources is not available.

“When you talk about food items, nothing is cheap now. On the 20th of December I bought a minimum sized chicken at the rate of 15,000, already there are speculations that the price will go as high as 18,000 to 20,000 from 23rd. Turkey is 60,000. The only thing that the price seems stable since November is rice which is sold at 40, 000, 50,000 and 52,000 depending on the quality. “Parents will always do what they are supposed to do by making sure their children have something new to wear on Christmas day. What I did this year is to buy just an outfit for each of my children instead of three or four sets I usually buy.

There are other very pressing issues to address such as their feeding and school fees because school resumes in January and they are expected to pay as soon as they resume. I hate to be stranded or embarrassed, so I plan myself and attend to issues that are pressing”. As for Dorcas Opaluwa, a private school teacher, she said: “Parks are empty, people are not traveling as before except those that have special occasions to attend in the village. I am traveling because three of my cousins are getting married otherwise I would have remained. From Abuja to Lokoja is 10,000. “Daily contribution has really helped me in terms of food items.

Everything is expensive vegetable oil is 50,000 per 25litre now. I did not buy new clothes for any of my children this year because I just can’t afford them. Children’s clothes are so expensive so I will just iron the one they used last year since they are still in good condition”. Keju Pius, a widow said: “I feel pained, this time last year I planned Christmas with my husband but this year it is a different ball game. I can’t afford to buy new clothes for the children because I just finish paying their school fees and the house rent. Since my husband my husband died, the whole family responsibility is on me”.

High Cost unsettles many in Bauchi

The high cost of the foods items, transportation fees and other essential commodities is unsettling many people who cannot afford to purchase the commodities and buy new clothes for their beloved children to celebrate the festivity in Bauchi. Telegraph correspondent who went round to markets and motor parks reports that there was a very low patronage of people in the places visited. At the popular Wunti, Muda Lawal and Central markets most of the shop owners were s e e i n g stranded waiting for the customers to patronize them.

Similarly, the situation is still the same at some major motor parks were many drivers a waiting for their tone to load passengers. Some of the parents in both public and private sector as well as passengers at the motor parks lamented over low patronage in market and low turnout of the people. 75 percent of the hardship was attributed to the fuel subsidy removal, saying that it contributed greatly to the hike in petroleum price which is affecting every sector of the economic while 25 percent was said to be people’s habits of increasing the prices of commodities in period like this, just to exploit their compatriots.

A security guard working in private company, Mr Bulus Jatau said his salary cannot afford him to buy new clothes for his children. He said: “I can only buy some food items to celebrate the Christmas because my take home is nothing to talk about considering that everything is going high in the market. Corroborating him is Mr Yan- gal Ishaku, a catchiest at Saint John’s Cathedral Church in Bauchi, said he’s very optimistic that many Christians will find it very difficult to even slaughter chickens due to the present economic situation in the country.

Further findings reveal that there was a slight increase in prices of the food items with 10-30 % while others remained the same. Transportation fees for some intra and inter states journey however remain the same. A bag of rice which was sold last month at cost of N76000 now is being sold at N86000; beans that was N60000 now sells at N65000; cartoon of spaghetti of N10800 was sold at N11500’ A frozen chicken that was sold at between N3600 and N5000 is now between N4500 and N6500; a kilo of meat is being sold at N2500 now sells at N2700 but the price of kilo of fish is depending on the type.

However, the transportation sector witnessed major challenges as there were a very low patronage of passengers in most of the parks visited. On their parts, the Chairman’s of both transportation union body of Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) pushed the blame on the government, saying the rate passengers are travelling out from the state had been reduced drastically since the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Before the removal of the fuel subsidy, everyday, we load more than 50 vehicles, both buses and small cars in each of our five major parks, but now it is hard to load 10-15 cars every day”, lamenting that even if they get passengers, 70 percent of the proceeds goes to fuel leaving them with only 30 percent, out of which they pay the union and cars owners before they could get some to take home.

High cost in Bayelsa

In Bayelsa, the festive period has also contributed to the high cost of living and inflation as a trip to Swali market in Yenagoa the capital of Bayelsa State showed that prices have really gone up. At the Swali market, it was discovered that a bag of rice which was formerly selling for about forty thousand naira before is now selling for fifty thousand naira. According to a dealer, Joseph Obi, he said that the same bag of rice was selling for thirty eight to forty thousand naira before the current administration. He said: “Everything have added money because of inflation.

This bag of rice before now we were selling it for forty thousand naira but today it has gone up to Fifty thousand naira and the price may increase more. Also one bag of beans is seventy thousand naira, one bag of Garri is N20, 000 while a keg of groundnut oil (5 litters) N9500. Five litters of red oil is N5, 500 or N6000 while one big basket of onion N35, 000, small basket N15, 000. A carton of frozen chicken now goes for N29, 000 from N18, 000. Live chicken broiler now goes for N12, 000 from N7, 000. One goat small goat now goes for N50, 000 and above from N30, 000.

Transport fare from Yenagoa to Enugu now N9500 from N4000; to Abakiliki is now N9500 from N4000; while Yenagoa to Owerri is now 4000 from N1500. A young women in her thirties, Lovelyn Sampson with five children who spoke to our report- er maintained that the husband that had been doing well couldn’t buy anything for the children this time around because of hardship. She said: “Things are tough now, my husband used to do well before but now, things are tough for him since this present administration. I’m just looking for like ten thousand naira.

If I see, I will just go and pick Ok for my children but if I didn’t see, they will rest. “My yearly contribution that I did, I couldn’t complete it. Now they are asking for more seventeen thousand naira and I don’t have it. I wouldn’t know if they will give me anything or give me back my money. Another seller, Samuel Preye a public servant said that he doesn’t even use his car anymore because of the hardship in the country. He stated that he has been able to get food stuffs for the family but still hoping against hope that money will come from anywhere so that he buys wears for the kids.

He said: “I’m hoping that money will still come so that I will buy wears for my children. Already I have bought food stuff for the festive celebration but if money didn’t come, they will wear the ones they have before.

Crunch in Rivers

For some Rivers residents, especially those within the low income gap, the country’s economic realities has made this Christmas to appear like a bad dream. Some of them complained of not having enough to buy the things they really need for this Christmas. Although Governor Simina- layi Fubara gave public servants the sum of N100, 000 each as Christmas bonus, there are still complaints due to food inflation. For example, a bag of local rice, depending on the quality sells for between N48, 000 to N55, 000; while chicken sells for between N8000 to N12, 000.

A custard paint of rice sells for within N4000 to N5000. A responden said: “I don’t have the money to buy a bag of rice or even half bag. I can only afford to buy three custard painters. It will serve me and my family,” said the mother of three at the Mile 1 Market But many said they will buy chicken or turkey for Christmas, while some said they can only afford cow meat or fish. Many however said that they won’t but new clothes for themselves or for their children.

In the area of transportation, although some people are travelling, the presence of fewer persons at the major parks shows that many have decided to stay due to high transportation cost. There is about 30 percent rise in fares that has forced some residents to postpone their travelling till after Christmas. “I intend to travel with my wife to Anambra. But we will wait till around the 28th or 29th to hit the road,” says Eze, a furniture maker at Rumuola

Low sales in Lagos

Findings in Lagos revealed that the price of commodities have skyrocketed in almost all the major markets. A Lagos resident and family of five, Femi Adeniyi said he could no longer afford to buy a bag of rice because 80 percent of his salary was been spent on transport, electricity and children welfare in the school. He explained that the size of food being consumed nowadays had been cut drastically among family members. Also, Mrs Beatrice Akande, a petty trader said that her husband, who is a civil servant was giving her N25,000 monthly in the past to buy food stuff around 2021 but she said that despite that the money had been increased to N35, 000 it hardly sustained them for two weeks.

She said that the money can- not buy a bag of rice, saying a 50-kilogramme bag of garri is now between N25, 000 and N30,000 depending on the quality. A frozen chicken seller at Shagari Estate, Mrs Abike Fadare said that her sales has been reduced by 50 percent since March this year, saying that she was selling about 10 cartons of chicken weekly but nowadays, she scarcely sell five cartons because of demand and high cost of the product from poultry farmers. She said: “Sales was poor this Christmas season. There is no sign of festival in the town. How many people are buying ponmon (cow skin) talk less of chicken? “When people buy on credit from you, it takes the grace of God to recover your money in due course.

They have to feed their family too.” She said nobody has felt the impact of government in the area of food security. Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Consumer Price Index of November 2023 has said that the food inflation rate was 32.84 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 8.72 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022 (24.13 per cent). The bureau noted: “The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, oil and fat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables and coffee, tea and cocoa. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.42 per cent this was 0.51 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in October 2023 (1.91 per cent).

“The rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis was caused by a rise in the rate of increase in the average prices of Bread and cereals, oil and fat, meat, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes, yam and other tubers.” The bureau stressed that average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve-months ending November 2023 over the previous twelve-month average was 27.09 per cent, which was a 6.68 per cent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in November 2022 (20.41 per cent). The NBS added that on a year- on-year basis, the headline inflation rate for November 2023 was also 6.73 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022, which was 21.47 per cent.

According to NBS, this means that in November 2023, the rate of increase in the average price level was more than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2023.

Concerns in Lagos

The concern now, among Lagosians as the end of the year festivities get underway and general prices skyrocket, is not only how to navigate the crunching economic terrains and have their mobility desires fulfilled under the stifling influence of an unprecedented inflation rate occasioned by economic reform policies instituted by the government, but also, how to survive – post Christmas and New year celebrations – given that the never-heard-before rate of inflation is unusual and factors occasioning them non-customary.

Unusual because it wasn’t sparked by what is known as the “Christmas rush” but by the reforms in which citizens appear at a loss, as to its timeline, real im- pact, aptness, or otherwise. Transport operators also cash in on the desperation of passengers to hike fares. But the manner of the present hike in transport fares is seen as unwarranted, due to prevailing general inflation that has ravaged for almost six months. Though there has not been any official pronouncement as an explanation for the gradual return of queues at fueling stations, per litre prices have gone up.

Consequently, the cost of transportation on both intra and inter-state routes now has the indiscriminate hike in pump prices of petrol, as another alibi for pains felt by the common man. It is also instructive to note that the increase in Intra-state transport costs has met minimal market resistance as commuters appear to be dwelling in an understanding of the plight of the drivers, some people say they are understandable, marginally, and expected. Though, undesirable given ongoing Federal Government reforms in the financial and petroleum sectors, passengers within the state.

As Lagosians like other citizens across the federation now groan under unfavourable economic realities, many of them are undertaking a review of their annual itinerary accordingly. While the majority have decided to shelve their plans of reuniting with kinsmen, families, and friends; numerous others have rescheduled. Mr. Kolade Oluwashina, a building expert would have travelled to his hometown of Ijagbo, in Kwara state, as expected for the yuletide with his wife and kids, but says he would skip the annual ritual for now until after the New Year Celebration.

“The cost of transporting four of us can now carry only two. It means instead of four of us, only two can go because” he said, lamenting the erosion in the value of the naira. Another traveler also said she and her family had to shelve their plans for Christmas due to the high costs of transportation. Mrs. Esther Yakubu hails from Plateau State. Her husband uses the opportunity of Christmas celebrations to visit his hometown in the Bassa Local Government area of the state. She said her husband had told her and the children that Christmas would be celebrated in Lagos this year. Speaking, she said: “My brother, we cannot travel this year.

The cost of transport has doubled and our incomes have not changed. Even the little we earn has lost value. So my husband said we should choose between travelling home for Christmas and paying the children’s school fees in January and February. The situation of the country now is not palatable.” she concluded while advising fellow citizens to cut their coats according to their sizes. However, transporters also have explanations for what passengers have concluded is an inconsiderate and unpatriotic hiking of transport costs. Ekene Onwuka works with an interstate transportation company in Lagos.

He absolved drivers and transport operators from complicity in a situation that now threatens people’s chances of having a truly ‘merry’ Christmas and a desired new year. It’s not our fault”, he said. Citing the ongoing reforms of the Federal government, particularly, in the area of taxation and fiscal policies, harmonisation of the forex regime, and removal of fuel subsidies. “We all know what has happened to the cost of petrol. High exchange rate too. It has more than doubled. Spare parts, and other accessories have all added prices.”

Ekene also added that travers- ing various states with different levies and charges has added to their trip expenses. “To defray the costs, we normally pass on to passengers in the form of a hike in what we charge. It’s not our fault”, he concluded.

Prices of foodstuff, others soar in Cross River

Prices of foodstuff, PMS (Petroleum Motor Spirit, transportation, among others, have risen by more than forty percent in Cross River State as a result of the yuletide season. The state, which has revamped the annual carnival and festival, has since December 1 witnessed visitors and tourists visiting Calabar, the state capitol for fun. However, local vendors have also used the opportunity to make gains with their products. For instance, a bag of Local rice which sold before now for N35,000 has risen to N45,000, while a cup of rice (local) rose from N230 to N300 (some places N330).

Similarly, a cup of beans sold for N170 before now but is currently sold for N270. Noddles, depending on the type and size, have jumped up. A carton of “Hungry Man” for instance is sold for N9000, up from N8, 400: crayfish sold in polythene bags go for between N15,000 and N17,000. For chicken, it depends on the size as one can from N7,000 up to N15,000. Turkey currently sells for N60,000 as against the previ- ous price of N50,000 and a bag of salt is N5,000. PMS goes for N700 per liter in Calabar and cooking gas sells for N1,200 per kg.

Inter-state transport fare has naturally increased a a journey to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital now makes commuters to cough out between N5,500 and N6,000. The Ikom/Ogoja route takes far more but depends on the destination of the traveller. Both roads are in very dilapidated conditions, hence the astronomic increase.

Oyo people are rugged.

In spite of the harsh economic hardship in the country, many people in Oyo State are still buying food items to sustain their families in this festive period. A bag of rice costs N54,000; Turkey is sold for about N30,000 to N35,000, while a normal- sized chicken is about 12,000 to N15,000. Considering the wage bonus from the State Government to civil servants and pensioners, as well as, early payment of December salary on 15th December, and the 13th being expected on 28th December, many Oyo State residents are being able to prepare for the Christmas festivities.

Depending on the quality, many parents still buy clothes to be sewn for their children. A mother of three spoken to at Ologuneru area of Ibadan, Mrs. Alabi, said: “Well, things are difficult but thank God, I have been able to buy clothes for my children. I managed to buy it on order to make them happy. If they are happy, it will enhance their well-being. I however pray that next year should be better for Nigerians”, she said A woman trader at the Bodija Market, Alhaja Tinu Lawal, said that the nation’s economy is perplexing, noting that many of the food items they also buy and sell have gone almost beyond the reach of the common masses.

“How many parents in any household can afford more than N50,000 to buy ordinary bag of rice these days? How.much is their income? A bag that was selling for about less than N20,000 before. The increment of petroleum pump price was responsible for all these mess. We only hope that President Bola Tinubu will frontally deal with these hardships so that the Nigerian masses can heavy a sigh of relief”, she said.

Steady rise in Niger state

The cost of most food items especially rice, cow, chicken and turkey have maintained steady rise across major markets. This is as workers have called on the government to set up a task force for the realization of unified price of food items. Findings from across major markets within Minna, Niger State capital and environs revealed that, except for the politicians engaging in bulk purchase of bags of various food items loaded in trucks, the generality of other consumers buy in measures.

A bag of local rice according to trader at the popular Kure Market, in Minna, Mr Friday Oghenewhaire is N45,000, a bag of short grain rice is N48,000 while a bag of long grain rice sells for N59,000. The lowest quality of rice is sold at N1,500 per much while the higher quality goes for between N1,800 and N1,900. Average sized live chicken is sold for between N8,000 and N15,000 and a kilo of frozen chicken and turkey go for N1,800 and N2,500 respectively; life cow now sells between N280,000 and N800,000 depending on the size.

A parent and civil servant with the State Planning Commission, Mrs. Victoria Legbo while lamenting that salaries can no longer carter for foods, up keeps said “it is best for the government to set up price control task force. “In the past, even when prices go up, salaries or incentives are given. On the alternative, if the government can set up task force to see that we have unified price and control over food items it will bring succour”. One of the cow dealers, Abdullahi Isah blamed the situation on the activities of armed bandits who rustled their cattle and even control the rural markets where they buy cattle.

Also, a parent Christabel Musa while complaining that prices of children’s clothes keep increasing on weekly basis said “my children understand the current economic situation. My husband and I have appealed to them that their school fees in January next is better than Christmas clothes and they agreed even though we promise to make it up for them. But we just bought only new shoes and first grade fairly used clothes”.

Another parent Mr Abraham Tsado told our correspondent that, because of the high cost of things, his children will have to repeat clothes, adding that, “my boys have suit, all I have to do is just buy shirt and tie for them and that is all. Gone are those days where Christmas clothes are compulsory, these times, my kids have two options. It is either Christmas clothes or school fees. As God would have it, they choose school fees”.

Nasarawa residents call on FG to intervene

Nasarawa state residents may witness bleak Christmas as some of them complain of high cost of food stuffs and other commodities in the market.