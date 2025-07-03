This Boy Ran For President, Got No Vote – Wike Slams Dele Momodu

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has publicly dismissed prominent journalist Dele Momodu, referring to him as a ‘boy’ and claiming not to remember his name.

Wike made the remarks during a media interaction on Thursday with selected news outlets.

The Minister’s comments come amid growing tensions following Momodu’s criticism of Wike’s political moves.

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation International Magazine and a well-known media figure, recently asserted that Wike’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would undermine his political influence.

In a clear rebuttal, Wike responded, “There is this boy, they say he is a journalist. What’s his name? He is big.” When prompted by journalists that the person in question was Dele Momodu, Wike continued, “Okay, I don’t remember all these names. He was never my friend. He ran for president, but he didn’t get one vote.”

This exchange highlights the escalating political rivalry and Wike’s dismissive stance toward critics challenging his authority and political ambitions.