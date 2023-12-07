Third Republic Lawmakers Demand Payment Of Unpaid Salaries, Allowances

Lawmakers, who served in the aborted Third Republic under the Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday, requested for the immediate payment of their unpaid salaries and allowances. Leading a delegation of the former lawmakers, a member of the Forum of Third Republic Lawmakers, Hon. Basil Okafor, who led his colleagues to present an award of selfless service to an alumnus of the Third House of Assembly and current member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Bayelsa State, Frederick Agbedi, made the request at the National Assembly.

The ex-lawmakers said President Bola Tinubu, who was elected Senator on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), also belonged to the group. “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an octopus in battle, has fought from 1992 till date to make input and he is today the President. “We have problems with our claims and salaries that were not paid at that time. We have problems that we are seeking the face of this government to see how they can help us resolve it,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Organising Secretary of the group, Hajiya Amina lauded Agbedi for his contribution to the development of the society. Lamenting the difficulty the Third Republic lawmakers are facing owing to unpaid entitlements, she said: “Many of us have died. When we came here we were 593, but over 250 have gone. Most of the women are dead. “If Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe have been honoured and recognised, we were the foot soldiers. We were the delegates that voted them into power.

What about us? Why can’t we be honoured and our outstanding salaries paid?” she said. Responding, Hon. Agbedi called on the Federal Government to quickly pay up the salaries and allowances owed the ex-lawmakers saying: “All their entitlements should be given to them. Even the President, Bola Tinubu will benefit from this.”