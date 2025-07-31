Third Phase Of Free Food Distribution By A’Ibom Govt Begins August 20

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that the third phase of its Free Food Distribution Programme will commence on August 20, 2025, covering all 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

This decision was among the key resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Monday at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo. The meeting was presided over by Governor Umo Eno.

Launched in the first quarter of 2024, the Free Food Distribution Programme is a flagship component of the ARISE Food Security initiative, aimed at alleviating the hardship caused by rising food prices. The programme targets vulnerable residents, providing them with staple food items at subsidized rates. It has since been widely described as a timely and impactful intervention.

Briefing Government House correspondents after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, said the third phase of the initiative would reach an even broader segment of the population, building on the successes of the earlier phases.

The Council also approved several other measures touching on fiscal reforms and infrastructure development. These include the 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, the formal adoption of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy, and the upcoming launch of the TSA platform “Akwaremit” alongside the AkwaGIS digital land management system, both scheduled to go live on September 1.

In infrastructure, the Council approved additional construction work at Ewet Luxury Estate due to topographical challenges, and greenlighted the construction of 4.541km of internal roads and drainage systems at Dakkada Luxury Estate in Uyo.

Further approvals included the renewal of Julius Berger’s maintenance contract for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium and the procurement of modern equipment by the Ministry of Sports in preparation for the Akwa Ibom Sports Festival.

As part of efforts to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the state government is also constructing modern hygiene facilities in public areas across four pilot local government areas Obot Akara, Ikono, Esit Eket, and Nsit Ubium under its ongoing sanitation drive.