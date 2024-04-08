Third Party: Sustained Campaign Spreading Across Board

The zeal by Nigerian insurance industry operators to see a reasonable end to fake insurance document display has been intensified, Sunday Ojeme reports

Commitment

In the last couple of months, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, has been engaging relevant stakeholders all in a bid to ensure that Nigerians from all walks of life are properly insured and qualified to earn their claims in the event of mishaps. For the fact that motorists have been discovered to be among the most evasive, the commitment to get more of them into the circle remains unwavering. From available records, out of about 12 million vehicles or more plying Nigerian roads, only about three million are said to have genuine insurance documents. Despite all that has been done to convince them of the benefits of having genuine insurance, most Nigerian motor vehicle owners still prefer the cheaper, easier and more dangerous route to prepare their insurance certificates.

Stakeholder engagement

Still consolidating on the campaign and to ensure wider compliance, Thomas, last week, sought the collaboration of FCTA Road Transport Services. The idea of strong collaborative action was raised when he paid a courtesy visit on the Director, Road Transport Service, FCTA DRTS, Dr. Bello Abdul-Lateef. To emphasise the seriousness placed on the third party issue, the Commissioner’s meeting with the Abdul-Lateef, coincided with the NIA unveiling another platform to also boost the third party campaign.

The association launched the Unified Nigerian Insurance Industry Portal (NIIP), an innovative digital platform, aimed at easing and streamline the process of purchasing Third-Party Motor Insurance cover while also addressing fake insurance certificates issued by unscrupulous elements in the market. While meeting with the FCTA DRTS, Thomas hinted that the purpose of the visit was to formally explore areas of collaboration with regard to curbing instances where persons circumvent the system by paying lower premium than expected, adding that the collaboration would also address issue of “FAKE” Third (3rd) Party Motor Insurance.

The Commissioner also informed the director on the enhanced third-party Motor Insurance, which became effective January 2, 2023, increasing its premium from N5,000 to N15,000 and also its benefits from N1,000,000 to N3,000,000 covers respectively for the protection of road users. Thomas mentioned that effective collaboration between NAICOM and DRTS would help reduce the incidences of Third-party motor insurance irregularity by enhancing active policing to ensure adequate Insurance management system.

The Director, DRTS, in response noted that a lot of individuals renewing their vehicle particulars were not getting value for the insurance premium being paid as they did not validate the insurance policies after purchase even though they might have paid N15,000; whereas the cover they were actually given cost N4,000 considering the fact that they may have engaged unauthorised persons to help process their request. The director further mentioned they were now leveraging technology to curb such issues and that 98 per cent of its processes are now automated. In addition, he stated that individuals can commence the process of their vehicle particulars renewal from the comfort of their homes.

Unified NIIP platform

Much as the industry regulator is handling the campaign at a higher lever, NIA also described the Unified NIIP as an enhanced version of the existing NIIP, designed to enable members of the public to purchase Third-Party Motor insurance nationwide. The platform offers unparalleled convenience and security to both insurers and the insuring public, with a myriad of benefits poised to reshape the industry.

One of the key advantages of the Unified NIIP is its ability to empower individuals to buy, renew and report claims on their respective Third-Party Motor Insurance policies from the comfort of their homes, offices, or any other location 24/7 using the internet. This user-friendly portal not only enhances accessibility, but also significantly reduces the incidence of fake insurance papers circulating in the country. Among its array of benefits is that the portal is poised to eliminate or substantially reduce complaints from the public across different states of the federation.

Addressing common queries regarding the Unified NIIP, the NIA emphasises its inclusivity and ease of use. Individuals can purchase Third Party Motor Insurance covers for themselves or on behalf of others.

Insurance brokers and agents duly registered and licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) can also use this portal to sell insurance to their clients. Premium payments on the NIIP platform are seamless, offering multiple payment options, including mobile banking apps, fund transfer platforms, ATM cards, and Quickteller. Once payment is made, users can conveniently print or download their certificates directly from the platform, ensuring hassle-free access to essential documentation.

As the Nigerian Insurers Association unveils the Unified NIIP to the public, the Association and its members are of the opinion that the portal will have a highly transformative impact on the insurance market. With its innovative features, the Unified NIIP is poised to enhance customer experience and usher in a new era of efficiency in the Nigerian insurance landscape, NIA posited.

Proactive

Prior to the current developments, the industry had created a digital system where motor insurance policyholders could verify genuineness of their policies online real-time, using a dedicated platform or code such as askniid. org or the USSD code *565*11#. The introduction of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID) has been very useful to motorists in this regard. The www.askniid.org is where all insurance companies and agents are expected to upload the details of any motor insurance policy issued for record keeping and authentication.

Therefore, any motor insurance policy that you buy and cannot be verified on the NIID portal is not authentic – even if it was bought from an insurance company. The reason policyholders must ensure the authenticity of their policies is that when claims occur, they can be compensated adequately. Claims compensation cannot be paid to those with fake motor insurance certificate whose status cannot be ascertained on the NIID platform.

With the recent upward review of the premium rates for motor insurance by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which took effect January 1, 2023, vehicle owners are entitled to enhanced compensations and, thereby cannot afford to miss out from this because of obtaining fake insurance policy.

For instance, the third party insurance premium rate for private motors is now N15,000 while the claims limit is N3 million; Own goods third party premium is N20,000 with N5 million compensation; Staff bus attracted N20,000 premium with N3 million compensation; Commercial (trucks, general cartage) N100,000 premium with N5 million compensation; Special types attracted N20,000 premium with N3 million compensation; Tricycle attracted N5,000 with N2 million compensation; Motorcycle N3,000 premium with N1m compensation.

Deploying USSD Code *565*11#

Policyholders, whose vehicle insurance details had been uploaded on the NIID, can check their motor insurance policy status by visiting www.askniid. org or by sending Short Messaging Service (SMS) to the USSD code *565*11# on any mobile phone with with or without internet access or just log on to website www.askniid.org and follow the instructions laid out.

Enter your vehicle number or insurance policy number to confirm its authenticity. Once your particulars are entered, the result will appear right in front of you. Using this platform is very easy as one can authenticate his policy in a few short steps: From any web enabled device, visit http://www.askniid.org. Your browser should take you to a page on NIID portal where you can verify your insurance policy. On the askniid.org portal home page, look in the header or body of the page for the “Check Policy” and click on it. You would be asked if you want to check for a vehicle policy or a marine policy. Select the desired policy you want to check.

If it is a vehicle policy, one can either enter his car insurance policy number or car registration number and then click ‘search’ to see if it is an authentic policy. If the policy document is not captured in the Nigerian Insurance Industry Data base (NIID), then that policy document is fake and worth nothing. If the resultant message says, “Your Policy is not found!!!” or “Not available on NIID database,” then know that what one is parading as insurance is fake. But if it’s there, it tells immediately the name in which the vehicle is registered; the make and model of the vehicle; the colour of the vehicle; name of the insurance company and date of expiration of the policy.

As a tool for checkmating fake compulsory insurance certificates, the ASKNIID.ORG is used by all stakeholders including authorised law enforcement agencies to validate insurance certificates presented by the policyholder. According to the Director General, NIA, Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, “verifying the authenticity of your vehicle insurance policy on the NIID gives you peace of mind and assurance that your claim will be paid.”

Last line

NAICOM said NIID, which is a product of the NIA, had recorded tremendous success over the years leading the Commission’s collaborative initiative with the Federal Road Safety Commission, the Nigeria Police Force and the Vehicle Inspection Office on ways to curb fraudulent motor insurance schemes. The Commission believes that the NIID is helping to reduce the number of fraudulent activities.

Every genuine motor insurance policy issued by any insurer in the country is uploaded onto the NIID, which is available to all security agencies. Motorists can validate the authenticity of their insurance policies with text messages to the NIID.