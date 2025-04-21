Third Party: NIA, Police Collaborate On Enforcement

Share

As part of efforts to enhance collaboration on the enforcement of the Third-Party Motor Insurance Policy, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) last week paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Olorundare Jimoh.

The NIA team, led by Director General, Mrs. Bola Odukale, congratulated Jimoh on his appointment and commended the police for their role in improving compliance with the policy since its enforcement began on February 1, 2025.

Odukale extended sincere appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for championing the enforcement, adding that the collaboration has significantly improved compliance across the country.

She noted that the visit underscores NIA’s commitment to promoting industry growth and protecting the interests of the insuring public.

The Director General emphasised the importance of the motor insurance policy, noting that many motorists underestimate its value and benefits.

The NIA boss promised to further collaborate and support the police, including organizing workshops and trainings for Divisional Traffic Officers to improve their knowledge on insurance business, particularly third-party motor insurance.

In his response, CP Jimoh commended the role insurance plays and assured the NIA team that the police would continue to enforce the policy, as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

The Commissioner noted that the IGP took the enforcement of the policy seriously and had mandated police commands in all states across the country to send reports of developments on the enforcement to the central on a daily basis.

He also highlighted the need for insurance education, particularly in tackling fake insurance certificates.

Other members of the NIA team present at the visit were Mr Lanre Ojuola, Director of Operations, Mr. Soji Oni, Controller, Technical, and Ajoke Adeyemi, Head of Corporate Communication and Brand Management.

