Third Party: NAICOM, FRSC Strengthen Enforcement With Joint Committee

To ensure an enhanced enforcement of Third Party Motor Insurance, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have inaugurated a joint committee to work out the process The inauguration took place at NAICOM’s headquarters in Abuja, even as it marks a major step in the headquarters of the provisions of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 and reinforces both institutions’ shared commitment to strengthening road safety, promoting insurance compliance, and ensuring prompt compensation for accident victims.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, commended the FRSC for its leadership and partnership in driving this initiative. He noted that the collaboration would deliver concrete benefits to Nigerians through:

• Effective enforcement of compulsory Third-Party Motor Insurance;

• Integration of insurance and vehicle registration databases;

• Enhanced protection and compensation for road accident victims; and

• Increased public education on insurance obligations and consumer rights.

He emphasized that the initiative aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at reforming key sectors for inclusive national development.

In his remarks, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, mni, noted that the partnership would significantly improve enforcement of compulsory motor insurance nationwide and enhance the welfare of road users.

The Corps Marshal reaffirmed FRSC’s readiness to support this initiative through technology integration, data sharing, and field enforcement. He described the partnership as a model of inter-agency synergy that would not only reduce road accidents but also enhance the government’s capacity to provide prompt financial and medical support to victims.

He further emphasized that collaboration among public institutions is crucial for achieving national development goals and assured that FRSC remains fully committed to ensuring the sustainability of this initiative.

In presenting the Joint Committee’s Terms of Reference (ToR), the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Ekerete Ola GamIkon, highlighted the Committee’s primary responsibilities, among which are:

1. Enforce compulsory ThirdParty Motor Insurance nationwide.

2. Reduce the number of uninsured vehicles in Nigeria.

3. Ensure prompt compensation and medical support for accident victims.

4. Promote awareness of the benefits and obligations of insurance.

5. Enable real-time verification of insurance status through digital integration.

6. Support microinsurance development for commercial drivers and passengers.

7. Strengthen emergency response coordination during the “golden hour.” Co-chaired by senior officials from both agencies, with NAICOM serving as Secretariat, the Committee will coordinate joint field operations, public sensitization campaigns, and continuous policy evaluation to improve compliance and consumer confidence.

In his closing remarks, the Commissioner for Insurance reiterated NAICOM’s commitment to sustained collaboration, stating: “This partnership is not a one-off event. We are open to continuous feedback, regular evaluation, and the integration of new ideas as we move forward.

Fewer road accidents, more insured motorists, and stronger public confidence in insurance will be among the key outcomes.”

The inauguration concluded with a joint declaration by the Honourable Commissioner for Insurance and the Corps Marshal, formally launching the NAICOM-FRSC Joint Committee, accompanied by a commemorative group photograph with senior executives and committee members.