Third Party: Motorists Appeal To IGP For Deadline Extension

Share

Motorists and stakeholders in the transportation sector have appealed for more sensitisation on the importance of third-Party motor vehicle insurance before enforcement of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun’s directive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the IGP had ordered command’s across the country to start enforcement of the third party motor vehicle insurance on Feb. 1.

The Motor Vehicle Act provides that the third-party insurance is a statutory requirement for all vehicle owners. It is a type of insurance cover where the insurer offers protection against damage to the third-party vehicle, personal property and against physical injury.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), respondents in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states said that the media, National Orientation Agency (NOA) and insurance companies should assist in the sensitisation.

Mr Olalekan Babatunde, an Ile-Ife based lawyer, urged the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant bod – ies to sensitise motorists on the benefits of the third party motor vehicle insurance.

Babatunde said that enforcement would not be effective without proper enlightenment of motorists by the relevant agencies.

According to him, more awareness is required about the insurance policy so that motorists can have better understanding of its importance.

The lawyer said that the directive by the IGP was a welcome development as Section 3 of the Motor Vehicle Third Party Insurance Act, legislated in April 1950, mandated the police to enforce the provisions of the law.

Reacting to the IGP’s directive, Mr John Dada, a legal practitioner in the state Ministry of Justice said that the directive was lawful and would ensure safety of lives and property.

“The enforcement of mandatory Third Party Motor Insurance by the IGP, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, is firmly grounded in law. “ it is supported by relevant extant laws, including the Insurance Act.

These laws mandate vehicle owners to possess valid third-party insurance, ensuring protection for themselves and other road users. “Consequently, the police are empowered to enforce this law and guarantee compliance,” he said.

Dada explained that it was necessary for motorists to know their right under the insurance policy, urging them to always patronise reputable insurance companies.

“These companies are regulated by NAICOM and are obligated to provide compensation in the event of accidents or other disasters. “However, the effectiveness of the compensation process can vary depending on the insurance company and specific circumstances,” the lawyer said.

Explaining further on the importance of the insurance cover, Mr Tobi Egunjobi, a lawyer in Ado-Ekiti, said the third party insurance, as provided in Section 68(1) (2) of Nigeria Insurance Act 2003, was to protect a third party in the event of an accident caused by the holder of the insurance policy.

He said that Section 68 sub-section(2) of the insurance Act, says it shall cover liability to not less than N1 million. However, Prof. Olukayode Amund expressed surprise and reservations at the timing of the directive.

He said that the motor vehicle insurance, which comprises comprehensive vehicle insurance and the third-party insurance, were not new to vehicle owners in the country and world over.

Amund, a former Vice Chancellor of the Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said that the enforcement of the directive should not be another means of harassment of road users by police.

“I don’t know what precipitated the sudden interest of Inspector General of Police in the insurance. That had been the norm and practise ever since.

“When I first owned a car, I knew the minimum of a Third Party Insurance was necessary. “Everyone knows that Third Party Insurance or Comprehensive is required to put your vehicle on the road.

“ When you insure your vehicle, it is for your own good. So, the special interest of the IG at this particular time, for me, is suspicious,” he said.

However, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) in Ondo State, Comrade Ademola Odudu, said that his members were not unaware of the importance of getting the third-party insurance cover.

According to him, commercial drivers and transport owners usually obtain their vehicle documents annually along with the insurance.

“Third-Party Motor Insurance document is part of vehicle papers our members have with them. We get it through the vehicle licensing office.”

Share

Please follow and like us: