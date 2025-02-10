Third Party: More Collaborations As Enforcement Gains Momentum

Share

The planned enforcement of Third Party Motor Insurance cover is gaining momentum across the country just as more stakeholders are collaborating with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to ensure positive outcome.

The latest body to enter a pact with the regulator is the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The collaboration aims to promote a safer and more secure environment for all road users.

During a working visit to the FRSC headquarters in Abuja, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, commended the Corps Marshal, Shehu Muhammed, for his efforts in ensuring road safety in Nigeria.

Omosehin highlighted NAICOM’s role in regulating the insurance industry and driving growth and development in the country. The commissioner emphasised the importance of third-party motor insurance, outlining its benefits in two parts: Financial Benefits and Non-Financial Benefits.

Under financial benefits, victims of damage caused by insured vehicles are entitled to N3 million, while in the event of death, the compensation is unlimited, depending on the value of the deceased individual.

Non-financial benefits include financial safety, peace of mind, and confidence in compliance with government regulations.

The CFI called for improved collaboration between NAICOM and FRSC to ensure road safety, emphasising that while it is the primary duty of FRSC, it is also an auxiliary duty of NAICOM to provide riskmitigating measures through policy regulations.

The Corps Marshal assured Omosehin of his partnership, stating that third-party insurance policy was the primary responsibility of the Road Safety Corps and part of the National Road Traffic Regulation, which makes it compulsory for every vehicle owner to have.

The pact with the road safety regulator came on the heels of NAICOM and Nigeria Police Force launching a Joint Committee on Compulsory Insurance Enforcement.

To strengthen compliance following the announcement by the Inspector General of Police on the enforcement effective February 1, 2025, NAICOM and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) inaugurated a joint committee on enforcement.

The Commissioner for Insurance was represented by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, at the meeting and the Police Force team was led by DCP Mallum Maina.

The joint committee’s inauguration marks a significant step towards ensuring that all vehicle owners comply with compulsory insurance laws.

To ensure seamless enforcement and as part of the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner, Finance & Administration, referred the Committee to some key tools, including the Insurance Act 2003, the Inspector General’s speech on Third-Party Motor Insurance enforcement, list of licensed insurance companies authorized to conduct motor business and NAICOM USSD *7292# for verification of insurance policy, or visit www. askiid.org and www.niip.ng to verify any motor insurance certificate and to purchase genuine Third-Party Motor insurance, respectively.

With this joint committee in place, NAICOM and the NPF are poised to make a significant impact on insurance compliance in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the FRSC and police have urged motorists to ensure compliance or face the wrath of the law. They made the call while reacting to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey on the compliance of the Enforcement of the Third Party Insurance by the police force.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra, Nnaghe Itam, said that the enforcement would commence one week from the day of inauguration.

