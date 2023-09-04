Third Party: Linkage Assurance offers budget friendly variants

Underwriting firm, Linkage Assurance Plc, has unveiled budget friendly motor third party plus variants to enhance customer experience. The Third Party Plus Variants provide policyholders with greater flexibility in choosing insurance coverage that suits their needs and risk tolerance. Daniel Braie, Managing Director/CEO, Linkage Assurance Plc, while speaking at the unveiling ceremony at its corporate headquarters in Lagos, said the variants were budget-friendly plans designed with simplicity in mind.

According to him, these make the insurance process straightforward and easy to understand, making it an appealing option for individuals who prefer uncomplicated insurance solutions. The ‘Third Party Plus Motor Insurance Plan’ offered by Linkage Assurance Plc have value propositions for individuals looking for cost-effective coverage.

The CEO said the primary value proposition of budgetfriendly insurance plans is their affordability. “These plans are designed to offer coverage at a lower premium, which can be especially attractive for individuals looking to meet legal insurance requirements or protect against basic risks without a significant financial burden.” Mr Braie said the Third Party Plus variants as budgetfriendly plans may not offer extensive coverage options, however they provide essential coverage needed to comply with legal requirements and protect against third-party liability and own damage..

He said: “The Third Party Plus fulfill these legal requirements, allowing individuals to drive with confidence while meeting their obligations.” This can be particularly beneficial for those who primarily wants coverage for potential damages or injuries caused to others in accidents, the CEO said.