Third Party: Declining patronage despite growing campaign

The recent revelation by data the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) that approximately 75 per cent of vehicles plying Nigerian roads are not insured has again raised concerns about the seemingly unending apathy for insurance by different classes of Nigerians. Despite the obvious benefit attached to insurance, most Nigerians still find it very convenient to do without it, only to resort to paying a bigger prize at the end of the day when they suffer losses. Over the years, an elaborate campaign had been mounted to sensitise everyone on the urgent need to embrace insurance, especially at this period of widespread uncertainty. Uninsured According to the report, approximately nine million vehicles, representing 75 per cent of the total vehicles on Nigerian roads, are currently uninsured.

The data indicated that out of the 12 million vehicles nationwide, only 3.11 million were insured by the end of 2023. Obviously, this decline from 3.70 million in 2022 to 3.11 million in 2023 suggests that around 600,000 vehicles did not renew their insurance due to challenging economic conditions and the rising cost of living. While the culprit would provably blame their action on the current economic condition, it has, however, been propagated by experts that difficult moments are better time to embrace insurance. Just as all insurance policies are important for individuals and corporates, the scale for vehicle insurance, especially Third Party, was recently taken up to ensure Nigerians enjoy driving their vehicles purchases with hard earned money. Despite the aggressive campaigns by insurance operators to keep policyholders abreast of benefits in Third Party motor policy, which before now cost as little as N5,000, vehicle owners, while in possession of the policy certificate, still, in most cases, resort to self-help in the event of an accident, thereby further enriching the underwriters. According to the Insurance Act, Motor Vehicle Third Party cover requires that no person shall use or cause any other person to use a motor vehicle unless such a motor vehicle is insured against damage to the property of the third party. Despite measures put in place by Nigerian Insurers’ Association [NIA] to end use of fake insurance documents by motorists, findings, however, revealed that fraudsters were still reaping from the industry as they currently enjoy a larger share of motor vehicle insurance patronage. To cut the fraudsters off the market and enable motorists derive satisfaction from their policy, NIA stepped up by introducing the Nigerian Insurance Industry Database (NIID).

The database went live in 2011 and insurance policies obtained by motorists could be checked real time online on the internet and through dedicated hand held devices. Among other things, it serves as an authentic database of the Nigerian insurance industry data providing qualitative statistics/analysis of the industry data, makes verification of genuine insurance certificates by all stakeholders easier, and reduces incidences of fraudulent insurance transactions especially for motor and marine policies. To consolidate the process, the association also created an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to enable motorists verify their insurance documents in order to know if they are genuine or fake. To pave way for a better deal for vehicle owners, the industry regulator, National insurance Commission (NAICOM), last year, increased the benefits for them. New deal Now, for as little as N15,000 paid as premium, a vehicle owner with a genuine third party cover has little or nothing to worry about as insurance company takes complete charge of the damaged vehicle as well as paying other bills arising from the accident. The attractive offers include N15,000 premium for N3 million. Owner good vehicles are to pay N20, 000 premium for N5 million claims limit, and staff busses are to pay N20,000 premium for N3 million claims limit. For commercial trucks and general cartage, they are to pay N100,000 premium for N5 million TPPD limit; Tricycles N5,000 for N2 million TPPD limit, and Motor Cycles N3,000 for N1 million TPPD limit.

The reasons for the review are obvious as the insurance industry pursues the need to lighten the financial burdens on Nigerians by intervening in loss recovery and business restoration, especially now that the economy remains unfriendly to individuals and businesses. In some cases, the policy does not only provide coverage against physical damage that is incurred to another vehicle or property, injuries or even death to the policyholder’s own passengers or the passengers of the third party, it also covers for medical and legal cost, up to the tune of N3 million for claims that are filed against the policyholder in favour of the third party. Initial benefit Under the third party insurance policy, the vehicle owner taking the third party car insurance) are referred to as the “first party.”

The insurance company, in this case, is referred to as the “second party” while the third party is the protected party under this cover. However, some policyholders, who are completely oblivious of their rights to their entitlements and the inherent benefits of the policy, end up bearing the burden of the fallouts of incidences, while the insurance companies continue to make huge profits over their ignorance. This is one of the reasons NAICOM’s campaign has been widespread including paying visits to motor parks and commercial drivers’ associations across the country, all in a bid to enlighten them on what they stand to gain from embracing the policy. Another unfortunate and curious aspect is that even those who are aware of the benefits are simply lethargic about pursuing their claims because of the rigours and bottlenecks involved in doing so. The issue of bottlenecks has again been taken care of by the Commission through reforms to ensure faster attention is given to policyholders’ complaints and issues resolved as quickly as possible. In the same vein, even the insurance companies have also up their games in this regard by introducing more tools and products to also ensure that clients get the best in the event of crisis. A chat with some vehicle owners revealed a poor knowledge of the benefits with some calling for more awareness and possible public show of those who have benefitted.

Experts’ views Shedding light on the development, Executive Director, at Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Ms. Adetola Adegbayi, noted that most policyholders were ignorant on when and how to make claims, adding that instead of going to their insurers to make claims, they resort to bearing the financial burden themselves. Realising that some people don’t demand for claims, she said some overambitious operators cashed on this loopholes, to rate-cut policies to unreasonable price, with the assumption that the insured would not demand for compensation. According to statistics reeled out by the Director-General, NIA, Mrs Ilori, in Lagos, out of about 12 million vehicles registered in the country, a little over 2.5 million, representing about 20.8 per cent, have genuine insurance certificates. Also advising Nigerian vehicle owners on the benefits of the policy, a former Managing Director of Leadway Assurance Limited, Mr Oye Hassan-Odukale, said having motor insurance was beyond being safe from road safety officials and the police.

He called on every Nigerian, who has cause to drive on the road, to purchase motor insurance policy, noting that the premium for Third Party, which is as low as N15000, had claims reward of up to N3 million and other benefits, depending on the insurance company. He said: “It protects road users from unexpected occurrences on the highway. Insurance covers when someone bashes your car or breaks into your car, as well as cases of accidental damage to third party property while driving. “As the name implies, Third Party Motor Insurance covers for accidental damage or injury to third party property, which refers to other road users while driving. It does not cover accidental damage to the insured vehicle. Comprehensive motor insurance on the other hand covers for loss or damage to the vehicle caused by fire or theft, damage to third party as well as personal injury or fatality resulting from accident.

It also comes with perks, such as covering the cost of towing your vehicle, as well as a car tracker. “It is worthy of note that insurance companies in Nigeria under the umbrella of Insurers’ Committee and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) have made insurance policies to be affordable to all Nigerians. With N15,000, you can get your third party motor insurance. The companies have gone a notch higher to ensure Nigerians don’t fall victim to false schemes. Anyone can now validate a motor insurance policy by dialing this simple USSD code –*565*11 and follow the simple steps to confirm if your vehicle insurance is genuine.” Last line In the one year, the prices of vehicles have more than trippled in prices to the extent that more Nigerians are resorting to buying Nigerian used vehicles instead of those directly from overseas. In the face of such circumstnace propelled by the harsh economy, nothing can be better than taking full charge of such vehicle by ensuring, at least, a Third Part cover.