Third Mainland Bridge To Fully Open In Seven Days – FG

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Works has said that the Third Mainland Bridge will reopen completely seven days after lane marking is finished.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Works, David Umahi while leading the Joint Committee on Works of the National Assembly in an examination of the bridge and several ongoing construction sites on the Lagos-Calabar Highway Coastal Road in Lagos.

He highlighted that President Bola Tinubu remains dedicated to his revitalised vision for an agenda of infrastructure development and the timely completion of the Lagos-Calabar Highway Coastal Road and other national projects.

READ ALSO:

Umahi further stated that, if the contractor can finish the 47.47-kilometre first phase of the road in the allotted thirty-six months, it will improve tourism, connectivity, and traffic flow, and elevate Lagos as an economic powerhouse.

In just two weeks, the minister claims that 1.3 kilometres of the road have been filled with sand and concrete.