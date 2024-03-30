Third Mainland Bridge Resumes Full Operations April 4

Barring any last-minute change, the Third Mainland Bridge will be re-opened on Thursday, April 4 for traffic following a seven-week partial closure for maintenance.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi confirmed the reopening date in a statement issued on Saturday providing relief to commuters and residents who have faced traffic challenges during the closure period.

According to the Commissioner, the decision to reopen the bridge was highlighted by the Minister for Works, David Umahi, on Thursday during an oversight tour of the Federal projects in the Lagos zone, conducted by the Senate and House of Representatives committees on works.

The tour included a visit to the Oworosoki end of the Third Mainland Bridge, where the minister addressed the media.

Minister Umahi underscored the reopening as a strategic move to alleviate the congestion and hardship experienced by commuters due to the closure.

READ ALSO:

He elaborated on the ongoing 11.8-kilometre dual lanes project on the bridge, executed by the construction firm CCEC, which was originally commissioned for N21 billion. To date, 30 per cent of the project cost has been disbursed, according to the minister.

Osiyemi in the statement released on Saturday said, “Dear Lagos Residents, We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4th, 2024, following extensive repairs.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”