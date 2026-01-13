Third Mainland Bridge Rehabilitation Cost N43bn, Says Umahi

Total rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State cost N43 billion while the bridge’s Closed Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) Centre cost about N2.5 billion.

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, made this known yesterday in Lagos while addressing journalists. Umahi said the scope of work covered total rehabilitation of 14km by 14 metres width by two carriageways. He said: “It also includes rebuilding and repainting of some concrete works and replacing expansion joints and putting solar lights.”

He said establishment of the CCTV centre was part of the Third Mainland Bridge rehabilitation contract. He said: “The total contract sum for rehabilitation of the bridge is N43 billion. The cost of the CCTV centre is not more than N2.5 billion.” He emphasised that the CCTV centre did not cost N40 billion as reported in some quarters.

Inaugurating the CCTV centre on Sunday, Umahi had said the current administration met a terrible Third Mainland Bridge. He said: “When we came on board in 2023, we met a very terrible Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge and Iddo Bridge both on the pavement, surface, infrastructure above the water and even infrastructure below the water.