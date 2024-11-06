Think Canada Fair Celebrates Winners Of Inaugural Essay Competition

Share

The Think Canada Fair recently honored the winners of its first-ever essay competition, which drew over 3,000 entries from students across Nigeria and Ghana. Centered on the theme “Future Trends in Education Industry: Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainability,” the competition encouraged young minds to articulate their aspirations and vision for studying in Canada, one of the world’s leading educational destinations.

Following a rigorous review process by a panel of distinguished judges, three students were selected as the top winners for their creativity, passion, and visionary perspectives. Alfred Kyeremeh Kwaku Dakwa, a student from Osei Tutu Senior High School in Ghana, claimed first place with a prize of $1,500 and discounts on admission and visa processing fees.

His essay, titled Mental Health and Well-Being in Education: Strategies for Supporting Students’ Emotional Needs, impressed the judges with its thoughtful analysis of the importance of emotional support in education. Alfred’s work highlighted Canada’s inclusive approach to student well-being and demonstrated his commitment to fostering mental health awareness in both Canadian and African communities.

Fatihah Ogbara from Temple College/Edgewood College in Nigeria won second place, receiving $1,000 and additional discounts on admission and visa fees. Her essay, The Rise of Personalized Learning: Tailoring Education to Individual Needs and Abilities, explored the potential of customized educational experiences.

Fatihah’s interest in technological innovation and international networking underscored her vision of how studying in Canada could help advance global education through technology.

Emmanuella Akraka, a student at Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School in Nigeria, took third place and received a prize of $500. Her essay, The Impact of Technology on the Creation and Consumption of Art, reflected a deep appreciation for Canada’s multicultural educational environment and her personal commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding. Emmanuella’s insights on the transformative potential of technology in the arts showcased her forward-thinking perspective on global cultural exchange.

The winners were celebrated at the Think Canada Fairs held in Lagos, Nigeria, and Accra, Ghana, where they were awarded their prizes in the presence of representatives from Canadian universities, immigration consultants, and both local and international dignitaries.

A Think Canada Fair representative remarked, “The calibre of submissions we received was inspiring, showcasing the ambition and potential of these young leaders. We are thrilled to support students who are eager to contribute to Canada’s academic landscape while bringing back valuable skills to their home countries.”

The Think Canada Fair continues to create pathways for students across Africa to access educational opportunities in Canada, aiming to bridge continents through academic exchange and foster future global leaders.

