Things You May Not Know About Tinubu’s New Media Advisers

Following the appointment of four individuals to the Office of the President’s Media and Publicity Directorate by President Bola Tinubu, here are the things you may not know about the new appointees.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale announced the approval of four additional media aides.

Ngelale emphasized that these appointments adhere to Nigeria’s Federal Character Principle and prioritize meritocracy.

He added that Fela Durotoye has been named as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice, and Fredrick Nwabufo will serve as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications, and Aliyu Audu has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs.

Ngelale said Francis Adah Abah was appointed as the Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties.

Below are what you need to know about the appointees:

Fela Durotoye

Adetokunbo Olufela Durotoye is a renowned astute business consultant, leadership expert, and motivational speaker born on May 12, 1971.

He is an indigene of Ibadan, Oyo State, born to Layiwola and Adeline Durotoye, both Professors at the University of Ibadan, Ibadan. Durotoye was the Nigerian presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria party (ANN) for the 2019 presidential elections.

Durotoye is the president of the GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation focused on equipping youths towards transformational leadership and social change.

The 52-year-old holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government Executive Education program at Harvard University.

Durotoye has served in various capacities in the private sector, including as a financial analyst at Ventures & Trusts Limited in 1992, and as the head of the customer service department at Phillips Consulting Limited in 1998.

He joined V.I.P Consulting Limited in 2000, where he became notable in customer and human management in Nigeria, and the firm was restructured and switched from a consulting firm to a social enterprise called Visible Impact Limited.

Durotoye, a Christian, is married to Tara Fela-Durotoye, a Nigerian make-up artist, lawyer, and chief executive officer of House of Tara, and the union is blessed with three kids.

Fredrick Nwabufo

Fredrick Nwabufo was born in Lagos State, and he hails from Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria.

He is a columnist, journalist, thought leader, communications strategist, and media consultant with extensive experience in investigative reporting, writing (features, policy & brief), editing, publishing, communications, and media management.

He has conducted many high-profile interviews with such figures as President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai.

Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe

Linda Nwabuwa Akhigbe is a senior reporter and anchor with an experienced history of working in the broadcast media industry.

She is skilled in News Writing, Journalism, Program Production and Presentation, Editing, and Media Relations.

She has a Master of Arts – MA in Media, Communications, and PR from the University of Leicester (MA Media, Communications and PR).

Akhigbe has worked at Channels Television for 15 years.

Aliyu Audu

Audu is an indigene of Kogi State and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He is also the convener of the APC Rebirth Movement, a pressure group in the ruling party.

Francis Adah Abah

Adah is an indigene of Benue State and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).