The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, elected the former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, as the National Chairman of the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Turaki was elected by over 2,000 delegates at the 2025 National Elective Convention of the Party held on Saturday at the main bowl of the Lekan Salami stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

He emerged the winner at the poll after polling 1,834 votes from 2,745 delegates present at the convention.

Here are the things you may not know about the newly elected PDP National Chairman, Taminu Turaki.

Professional And Legal Background

Turaki is a trained lawyer with diverse experience across multiple areas of law, including constitutional law, election petition litigation, commercial arbitration, cross-border and international criminal law, intellectual property, oil and gas, and corporate mergers and acquisitions. He is also a Notary Public.

His professional credentials include several fellowships and honours such as FCIArb (Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators) and FCIDA (Fellow, Institute of Corporate Administration).

These accolades reflect his extensive knowledge and respected standing in the legal community.

Political Experience And Service

Turaki has held several key positions in government, including:

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity

While in the PDP, he has chaired the PDP Former Ministers’ Forum, a role that enhanced his influence and connections across the party.

Turaki has also contested the governorship of Kebbi State and aspired for the PDP’s presidential ticket, demonstrating his long-standing engagement in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Personal Background And Character

Born on April 3, 1957, in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, Turaki hails from a respected family with a tradition of scholarship and public service.

He holds traditional titles including Dan Masanin Gwandu and Zarumman Kabbi, reflecting his standing in his community.

Turaki is widely recognised for his modesty, humility, and commitment to public service.

His unwavering loyalty to the PDP, even during turbulent political periods, has earned him admiration as a figure of consistency and integrity.

Kabiru Turaki’s election as PDP National Chairman signals a move by the party to consolidate experience, legal acumen, and political cohesion at a critical time for Nigeria’s opposition politics.