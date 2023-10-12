Things You May Not Know About New EFCC Secretary, Hammajoda

Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda has been appointed as the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Hammajoda alongside the new Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukajode.

Hammajoda was appointed for an initial term of five years, subject to Senate confirmation, according to the statement issued by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday.

Ngelale emphasized that President Tinubu expects the newly appointed EFCC leadership to fulfil their roles in the renewed fight against corruption, reinforcing the importance of their national assignment.

Below are the things you should know about the needle EFCC scribe.

– Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda is a Public Administrator.

– He has extensive experience in Public Finance Management and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri and a Masters in Business Administration from the same university.

– Hammajoda began his career as a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi in Adamawa State.

– He worked with the defunct Allied Bank and Standard Trust Bank.

– Hammajoda was the former EFCC Director of Accounts.

– The New EFCC scribe was also a staff of the National Hajj Commission.