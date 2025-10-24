Things You May Not Know About New Chief Of Air Staff, S.K. Aneke

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, October 24, appointed Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke as the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS), following a major re-organisation of the nation’s military hierarchy.

Born on February 20, 1972, in Makurdi, Benue State, Air Vice Marshal Aneke hails from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He began his early education at the Army Children School, New Cantonment ‘A’, Kaduna (1976–1982), and later attended Government College, Kaduna, where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1987.

He was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, as a member of the 40th Regular Course in September 1988 and was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in the Nigerian Air Force on September 10, 1993.

Aneke is a scholar-soldier with an impressive academic portfolio.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Calabar, a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and another Master’s in Political Economy and Developmental Studies from the University of Abuja.

He also earned a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the prestigious U.S. Air War College, Air University, Montgomery, Alabama.

Throughout his career, Air Vice Marshal Aneke has held several key command and staff positions, including:

Admin Officer, Aircraft Overhaul Centre, Aircraft Maintenance Depot, Ikeja.

Logistics Officer, 301 Flying Training School, Kaduna

Commanding Officer, Base Services Wing, Air Maritime Group, Benin

Commander, 307 Executive Airlift Group, Abuja.

Director of Safety, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters

Deputy Director of Operations, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters

Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

He has also served with the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC), gaining valuable international peacekeeping experience.

Aneke is a highly skilled pilot with over 4,300 flying hours on various aircraft, including the Air Beetle 18, Dornier-228, Citation-500, Falcon-900, Gulfstream V/550, and Hawker-4000.

Air Vice Marshal Aneke is married to Mrs. Ngozi Enderline Aneke, and they are blessed with three sons Chukwuebuka, Ifeanyichukwu, and Uchechukwu.