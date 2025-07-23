Things Are Not Okay, Sycophants Are Around Tinubu – Adamu Garba

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Tuesday stated that sycophants around President Bola Tinubu are telling him that things are okay with Nigeria and the ruling party when things are not.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today Program, Garba described members of the opposition coalition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as vultures ready to feed on the APC and capitalise on the weakness of the ruling party

Garba said the attrition in the APC membership in northern Nigeria following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari did not come as a surprise because of the vacuum created by his passing.

He said, “They (ADC coalition) hope for our loss, and that is why we need to be serious.

“That is the more reason why we need to be very sincere with ourselves and make sure that the leadership of the party is somebody that is truthful and capable of listening to criticisms and accepting the facts without any flattery, without any sycophancy because I believe there is a lot of sycophants around the president; people are telling him that things are okay – things are not okay.

“Naturally, there is going to be this kind of tension,” he said, stating that the 12 million northern bloc votes that Buhari was known to have gotten in previous elections before his eventual victory in 2015 were no longer available, even before his death in early July 2025.

“Buhari left the presidency in 2023, and when you look at the outcome of the 2023 election, the APC had only 5.5 million votes in the north. Where were the 12 million votes?

“But yet we won the election based on the system that was established, the structures in place and the strategies deployed.

“What we need now is to re-engineer our strategies again now with his absence,” Garba stated.