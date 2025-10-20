Thieves Hunt Continue After Priceless Jewels Heist At Louvre Museum In Paris

The Louvre museum in Paris is closed after a heist yesterday morning.

The French interior ministry said a number of people broke into the Apollo Gallery via a mechanised lift and took jewels.

The thieves are said to have been carrying small chainsaws and escaped on a scooter. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez says the items taken are of ‘incalculable’ value, reports the BBC.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is under way, France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati says.