Thieves Burgle VON Office In Benue, Cart Away Items

Share

Thieves yesterday burgled the office of the Voice Of Nigeria (VON) in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. A staff of VON, in the state, Aloysius Chia Umalo, confirmed the incident to New Telegraph. Umalo said sad he got wind of the incident at about 3am by a witness living closed to the office located at off Katsina-Ala street HighLevel Makurdi.

According to him, “some sensitive items were stolen by the suspected burglars. We have reported the matter to the Police.

At about 3am, I received a distress call that thieves have broken into our office at High Level in Makurdi. “I quickly alerted the police, mobilized them and when we got to the area, we saw two persons trying to escape from the premises.

“We raised an alarm and as they were trying to hide, we pounced on them and arrested one of them. He is presently in police custody. But before we arrived, they have carted away many items.”

Share