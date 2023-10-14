Thieves Burgle Ogun Monarch’s Palace, Cart Away Crown, Staff Of Office

Thieves have reportedly broken into the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba James Sodiya, carting away his crown and staff of office.

The thieves broke into the palace of the late monarch who passed away about two months ago on Thursday, October 12.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

The PPRO, however, said the police had arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

Odutola who described the act as an abomination said, that the police had recovered the crown but had yet to recover the staff of the office.

“On the 12th of October 2023, an intelligence was received from the palace of his Royal Majesty late Ogunmakin that one Amusa Kazeem, Oke Oladipupo and Johnson Oluwole conspired and stole the royal crown and the staff of office two months after the demise of king of Ogunmakin.

“The suspects were alleged to have entered into the house at about 2000 hours where the properties of the late king were kept.

“The trio took the key where it was kept in the custody of the person assigned to keep the properties and removed the royal crown and the staff of the office of the late king, an act described as an abomination.

“Immediately the information was received the police swung into action and recovered the royal crown from the house of one Kazeem Amusan.

“The staff of the office has not recovered, but intensive action is ongoing to recover same.

“The suspects have been arrested and are undergoing interrogation”, the PPRO said.

She said the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu has appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the recovery of the staff of office.