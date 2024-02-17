Thieves Break Into Portable’s Studio, Steal Equipment

Controversial Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has been robbed by unknown thieves who break into his studio, stealing several studio equipment while he was away.

In a video shared via his Instagram page, a voice of a woman could be heard saying the studio was robbed several hours ago, as an unidentified person forced their way into the building, stealing several items.

The voice in the video said; “I thought of going to the studio this morning. See everywhere, they have scattered and broken everything. They brought down the door, see this place.”

“See the inside, everything here they carried it, even the PS they carried it. They took everything. See this place, this is where they broke and forced their way inside.”

However, in a separate video, Portable expressed his frustration, advising people not to trust anyone.

He also revealed his intention to go after those behind this act, which took place while he was away.

Watch Video Below:

