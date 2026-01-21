Thierry Henry Speaks Out On AFCON 2025 Officiating

France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has finally reacted to the controversial refereeing decisions at the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, offering his perspective on the issues,

New Telegraph reports that Henry’s reaction follows Senegal’s dramatic walk-off at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah during the AFCON final against Morocco, prompted by controversial officiating decisions.

It was not an isolated incident, as questionable calls had also marred their semi-final clash with Nigeria, the quarter-final against Cameroon, and even their opening match against Comoros.

Henry, a long-time fan of the tournament, revealed he has been following the AFCON since 1988 — 38 years ago.

Henry Criticises Refereeing At AFCON 2025

The former AS Monaco forward commended Morocco for its excellent infrastructure, highlighting how it helped deliver an impressive AFCON tournament.

“I watched the AFCON growing up, from 1988, which was hosted by Morocco, and I watched the just-concluded AFCON as well.

READ ALSO:

“The competition was outstanding, Morocco did a great job in terms of the infrastructure, the Stadium, and the hotels were all excellent,” the 48-year-old said.

However, Henry expressed disappointment over Senegal’s decision to walk off the pitch against Morocco in the final.

“Moving to the final, what you saw, the reaction of the Senegalese team wanting to leave the field was wrong,” the former Juventus winger continued, echoing Rio Ferdinand’s thoughts.

“It’s not the image you want to give, not only for African football, but for any football you don’t want to see or do that.

“Do I understand the frustration? Yes. They believe they scored a goal, and then, after the penalty was given, they walked off. That happened quickly.

“Some of the guys went inside, Mane called them back, Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, trying to do a Panenka.

“The act is not what you want to see. It’s nice to see Sadio Mane win it.”

The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner also urged CAF to educate African referees, criticizing the governing body for not doing enough to improve the training and standards of officials.

“For me, you don’t want to see the team leave the pitch. The way they went about it wasn’t right, but it shouldn’t define how the tournament was conducted.

“The only thing I would say after watching several AFCON tournaments is that the referees are not at the level of the show.

“The things that have happened over time are due to officiating mistakes, and I’m not blaming the referee; I blame the people who don’t train them to be at the level of football we’re watching.

“It was a great tournament, it became a bit more interesting after the quarter finals.

One-time UEFA Champions League winner with Liverpool, Jamie Carragher, suggested the inclusion of European referees at the AFCON, but Henry’s knee-jerk reaction was a straight negative, telling the Scouser that African tournaments are for African referees.

“You have to give African referees a chance.

“It is an African tournament, and African referees have to be in charge. I’m talking about sending someone to take them to a certain level because you can see there are mistakes all the time, and it tarnishes the image of the tournament a bit.

“People always blame the tournament, but it’s not the tournament’s fault, not the players’ fault, not the team’s fault.

“The officiating needs to change if they want to have a better tournament,” the EURO 2000 winner concluded.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched an investigation into the chaos that occurred at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, condemning the incident in an official statement as they seek accountability and reforms moving forward.