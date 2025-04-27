They Warned Him To Stop ‘Justice For Mohbad — Disturbing’s Mother

In an emotional outburst, the elderly woman expressed her belief that her son’s relentless pursuit of justice for late Afrobeat singer, Mohbad played a role in his tragic demise.

Disturbing’s mother refuted claims made by her son’s widow, who had earlier attributed his death to a seizure.

The widow of the TikToker had dismissed speculations of a spiritual attack, insisting that a medical condition caused the fatal incident.

However, the mother strongly disagreed with the late son’s wife, insisting her son had no history of seizures or any health issues

She said: “My son was hale and hearty before his untimely death. He was on TikTok live talking about Mohbad when the attack came.

“Before this incident, some people had been calling me with private numbers to warn him to stop talking about justice for Mohbad,”

The grieving mother also revealed that she had warned her son repeatedly to withdraw from matters concerning Mohbad.

She added that Disturbing had been actively attending sessions at the Coroner’s Court concerning Mohbad’s case, despite multiple warnings from anonymous callers.

She said, “I told him, but he didn’t listen to me. I am not Mohbad’s family member. What was my son’s business with Mohbad? God will deal with the person who attacked my son spiritually.”

She urged Nigerians to rewatch the viral live video of her son’s final moments, claiming there were clear signs that the incident was not natural.

“He paused for a while before he started shaking. It was not ordinary,” she insisted, calling on the public to help her seek justice.